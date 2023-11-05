Home » Investing Articles » 2 reasons why Aviva shares may look like a brilliant bargain!

2 reasons why Aviva shares may look like a brilliant bargain!

I plan to buy more ultra-cheap Aviva shares when I next have cash to invest. Here is why I think the FTSE firm is a top buy for fans of value stocks.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.


Chart by TradingView

Barring a sudden last-minute recovery, 2023 looks like being a pretty miserable year for Aviva‘s (LSE:AV.) share price. The FTSE 100 stock has lost 11% of its value since the start of January.

Aviva shares perked up early this month as talk of a potential takeover exploded. Potential interest from a suitor is perhaps unsurprising given its impressive streamlining drive of recent years.

But the company is trending lower again as fears re-emerge over the state of the UK economy and how this could impact earnings.

Yet, I think, at 396.6p per share, the financial services giant could be too cheap to miss. Here are two reasons why I think the life insurance giant is trading below value.

1. Huge dividend yields

The possibility of massive dividends is why I bought Aviva shares for my portfolio.

Okay, dividend cover at the company is weak (at 1.2 times and 1.3 times for 2023 and 2024). But the company’s cash-rich balance sheet still puts it in good shape to meet current dividend forecasts, in my view.

So I’m tempted to increase my holdings based on the City’s payout estimates. For this year, the insurer’s dividend yield sits at 8.1%. This is far above the FTSE 100 forward average of 3.8%. And for 2024, the reading moves to an even-more impressive 8.6%.

And as the table below shows, the forward-looking yield for 2023 also beats those of the majority of Aviva’s rivals.

CompanyForward dividend yield
AIG2.3%
Zurich Insurance Group6.2%
Aegon6.1%
Legal and General Group9.5%
Prudential1.9%

2. Mega-low P/E ratios

Aviva shares also look ultra-cheap when considering its profits outlook for the next couple of years. Analysts expect the firm to flip back into profit this year with earnings of 38p per share. This leaves it trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.4 times.

This is below the prospective average of around 12 times for FTSE index shares. And what’s more, the company’s multiple topples to 8.6 times for 2024, reflecting broker expectations that earnings will rise 20% year on year.

As you can see below, the British company also trades on lower P/E ratios than most of those domestic and foreign rivals mentioned above.

CompanyForward P/E Ratio
AIG9.3 times
Zurich Insurance Group12.6 times
Aegon7.2 times
Legal and General Group9.6 times
Prudential11 times

The bottom line

On the one hand, Aviva doesn’t have the broad geographic footprint of its rivals. This in turn could limit its long-term profits growth, and especially in comparison with operators focused on emerging markets, like Prudential.

But I still believe earnings could soar from the firm’s UK, Irish, and Canadian markets. Populations are rapidly ageing in these Western countries, meaning demand for life insurance, pensions, and other protection and retirement products are likely to soar.

Aviva is also ahead of the pack when it comes to digitalising its operations, which — allied with its focus on capital-light businesses — could also help it deliver sector-beating earnings growth over the long term. At current prices I think Aviva is a brilliant bargain.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 a month to aim for passive income of £35,464 a year for life

| Ben McPoland

It’s possible to generate a five-figure passive income sum with consistent monthly payments. The key is to get the ball…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

10.4% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Vodafone shares for the next TWO years

| Royston Wild

Dividend forecasts for Vodafone continue to see double-digit yields. Is the FTSE 100 company too good to miss for income…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 high-risk FTSE 100 shares I WON’T be buying in 2024!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE index is packed with brilliant bargains. But I believe these low-cost stocks could end up costing investors a…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

This is my plan for building passive income in 2024!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool aims to build streams of passive income he can rely on for the years ahead. Here he details…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

The one thing I’m looking for in stocks to buy right now is…

| Stephen Wright

Share prices have stalled recently as P/E multiples contract. Stephen Wright thinks this means one thing for investors looking for…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Why is no one shouting about this FTSE 250 income gem?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a FTSE 250 income stock from the property sector that he believes should get more attention than…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA like this to target £1,700 in 2024 dividends!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons a single Stocks and Shares ISA invested in today's market could potentially set him up to earn…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

2 shares I’d love to own in my SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the features that make him like the idea of owning this duo of FTSE 100 shares in…

Read more »