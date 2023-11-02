Home » Investing Articles » As the BT share price jumps 6%, is it time to buy?

As the BT share price jumps 6%, is it time to buy?

The BT share price has made a good start to the day as the telecoms giant beat first-half expectations. Is there more to come?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BT Group (LSE: BT.A) share price has had a poor five years, down 55%.

But that’s pushed the forecast dividend yield up to 6.9%. And BT shares jumped 6% in early trading Thursday (2 November), on the back of first-half figures.

That dividend looks tempting, and I wonder if the share price might have finally bottomed out.

Beating expectations

The headline news is that BT’s second quarter profits came in ahead of City expectations.

Outgoing CEO Philip Jansen said: “Our delivery in the first half means we are confirming our financial outlook for FY24 with normalised free cash flow now expected towards the top end of the guidance range, and we are declaring an interim dividend of 2.31 pence per share.

It sounds like he’s going out on a high note, as he’ll hand over to new boss Allison Kirkby in the new year.

Happy shareholders?

I’m torn when I think about what might happen to the BT share price now. BT has been paying big dividends for years. But it’s built up a huge debt pile, and doesn’t seem to be too interested in doing anything about it.

The thing is, shareholders appear to have been happy just to take the cash. And as long it keeps flowing, why worry about anything else? Well, that can work fine when stock markets are doing well.

But just look at that five-year BT share price fall. A 6.9% annual dividend is no good to me if I lose more than half the value of my shares.

The debt pile

Net debt has grown again, from £18.9bn at 31 March to £19.7bn. BT did point out that the rise is “mainly due to pension scheme contributions“. So that’s fine, then.

Hang on, wait a minute. BT’s big pension fund deficit is essentially a different kind of debt — it’s money the company owes to its pensioners.

So debt has, in effect, just been moved from one pile to the other. And the £19.7bn way outstrips BT’s market-cap of £12bn, even without peering into the murky depths of its pension hole.

Lesson from Vodafone?

Rival Vodafone has accepted the reality that many of us had seen years ago. It’s been inefficient and hasn’t been working well enough. As a result, the mobile phone firm is in a time of big change.

Its CEO Margherita Della Valle has said: “Our performance has not been good enough… To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change. We will simplify our organisation, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness.

Hmmm, new boss brings change? Might we hear something similar from Allison Kirkby at BT in 2024?

To buy, or not?

We might be at the bottom of this dire economic phase we’re in. So if BT can keep hitting its targets, and keep paying those big dividends, shareholders might stay happy. And I see a fair chance the BT share price could start to move upwards again.

But for me, a company with such massive debts carries too much risk of destroying long-term shareholder value. Just like the last five years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the Shell share price just getting started?

| Paul Summers

As the Shell share price rises on a positive update, Paul Summers considers whether the stock can continue is stellar…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

The British American Tobacco share price has crashed in 2023. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, the British American Tobacco share price is near its 52-week lows and the stock is offering a big…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to beat inflation in 2024 with these high-yield FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Mark David Hartley

One Fool UK contributor is considering dividend shares from two British pension companies to beat inflation in 2024.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is the Hikma Pharmaceuticals share price becoming cheap?

| Dr. James Fox

The Hikma Pharmaceuticals share price dipped after a trading update on Thursday 2 November. Dr James Fox explores whether this…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Growth Shares

If I’d invested £1,000 in ASOS shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith acknowledges the steep fall in ASOS shares over the past year, but shares both sides of the argument…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest to make £450 a month in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains a couple of different ways he could build a passive income portfolio, along with the specific numbers…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Up 33%! But is the party over for Howden Joinery shares?

| Christopher Ruane

The latest trading update from Howden Joinery has given our writer food for thought. Has it changed his thoughts on…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 9.9% yield but down 14%! This FTSE hidden gem looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE investment manager has high growth potential, is undervalued to its peers, and pays a stunning 9.9% yield.

Read more »