Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap FTSE shares to consider for November 2023

2 cheap FTSE shares to consider for November 2023

There’s good value to be found in the stock market now before the economic news improves, such as these two attractive FTSE shares. 

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s a great time to hunt for cheap FTSE shares. The stock market has been weak for some time. Many company valuations have been driven down to levels that look unsustainable.

Nothing’s certain in the stock market. But if the businesses behind inexpensive shares keep performing well, valuations will likely rise again. That process could involve gains for investors as share prices lift in a new bull market.

One approach worth exploring is to copy the style of billionaire investor Warren Buffett and others. That means looking for value in the stock market before the general economic news improves.

Steady trading

For example, on 31 October, financial market infrastructure company TP ICAP (LSE: TCAP) reported trading in line with expectations. The business delivered a stable performance during the first nine months of 2023. But the stock market is assigning the FTSE 250 company what looks like a miserly valuation.

Normalised earnings rebounded by around 40% in 2022 after a weaker period. And City analysts expect further gains of about 8% and 13% in 2023 and 2024.

However, with the share price in the ballpark of 161p, the forward-looking earnings multiple is close to just 5.5 for next year. And the anticipated dividend yield is almost 9%.

The firm is “the world’s largest” inter-dealer, energy and commodities broker. It’s also a leading provider of over-the-counter (OTC) pricing data.

One risk for investors is that it’s hard to gain visibility into the firm’s markets without being inside the company. The business did suffer several years of earnings declines recently, suggesting volatility in operations.

But in August, the outlook statement was positive. The company has been buying back its shares and paying down debt, suggesting that cash flow remains strong.

On balance, the level of dividend yield and the low valuation look attractive when set against positive analyst expectations of earnings growth ahead. So the stock is worthy of further research and consideration now.

Recovery and growth

Another cheap-looking share is Jet2 (LSE: JET2), the leisure travel company offering package holidays and airline flights.

The FTSE AIM business has recovered from the setbacks caused by Covid lockdowns and launched into what looks like a period of growth.

City analysts expect robust earnings for 2023 after a loss the prior year. They’ve pencilled in a further increase for 2024 of around 33%.

With the share price near 1,023p, the forward-looking earnings multiple is just above six for the next trading year to March 2025. Meanwhile, a reinstated dividend looks set to yield about 1.3%.

Recent updates from the company have been optimistic in tone. Indeed, the leisure industry has rebounded strongly since the pandemic. 

However, there is some risk here for investors because of the inherent cyclicality of the industry. Jet2 demonstrated its vulnerability to general economic shocks during the Covid lockdowns.

Nevertheless, the business is trading well and the valuation looks undemanding. Therefore, the stock is worth investors’ further research time now. It could make a decent hold for November and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

This tech penny stock looks super cheap at 23p

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals an attractive penny stock that invests in tech-focused companies with high earnings potential.

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in GSK shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Dr. James Fox

GSK shares remained flat on results day despite it registering a strong third quarter. Dr James Fox explores what's next…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

3 top UK AI stocks to buy for the artificial intelligence revolution

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights three London-listed stocks to buy to gain exposure to possibly the greatest mega-trend of the next few…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

I’m buying dividend stocks that have been smashed by Ozempic and Wegovy

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many high-quality dividend stocks have fallen recently due to concerns over the impact of obesity drugs. Is this a buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 still achievable after Aston Martin’s Q3 results?

| Dr. James Fox

Aston Martin dipped after its Q3 results as it downgraded its volume outlook for the DB12 model. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

From £3.67 saved a day to £500 a month in passive income? Here’s how!

| Simon Watkins

Sizeable passive income for life can be built up from very small savings amounts made regularly, due to the magic…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Value Shares

I bet this value investment would make Warren Buffett proud!

| Oliver Rodzianko

I have found a stellar investment in the communications industry. It’s undoubtedly my best find yet. I bet Warren Buffett…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 great dividend shares investors should consider today

| Muhammad Cheema

Coca-Cola and US Bancorp are two dividend shares that have been hit hard recently. Let’s take a deeper dive to…

Read more »