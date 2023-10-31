Home » Investing Articles » We’re in a US stock market correction. What next for the UK?

We’re in a US stock market correction. What next for the UK?

After two key US indexes entered stock market correction territory this week, our writer explains how he’s preparing for future UK market volatility.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A stock market correction occurs when a market falls 10% or more in a short period of time. Across the pond, both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes entered correction territory this week.

Could the same be on the way on this side of the Atlantic. If so, what might it mean for investors?

Different drivers

Trying to predict what happens next in the stock market is tough and is usually mere speculation.

I prefer to spend most of my investing efforts finding great shares to buy at attractive prices, regardless of what the wider market is doing.

Some of the reasons for the recent US stock market correction seem less relevant from a British perspective. The Nasdaq is stuffed with tech titans like Amazon and Alphabet. The broader tech sector has been hit by valuation concerns after a strong few years. By contrast, there is not a single pure tech company in the 20 biggest firms of the FTSE 100.

However, I think some other reasons for this week’s stock market correction Stateside could also be relevant here. The outlook for the global economy remains uncertain. Concerns about the prospect of higher oil prices are feeding into worries about the potential impact on company profits.

Don’t panic!

Some investors take fright when the stock market takes a sudden tumble.

Instead I look for inspiration to an improbable financial guru: Lance Corporal Jones of Dad’s Army. I draw inspiration from his words “don’t panic!

That is because, as legendary investor Warren Buffett puts it, the stock market is like someone who offers to sell you shares or buy them from you at a certain price, on any given day. It is not necessarily an accurate guide to what the long-term underlying value of companies actually is.

Sometimes shares can surge in price. At other times, a stock market correction can bring them back to earth suddenly.

For me, what matters is whether, at any given moment, I can buy shares in companies I would like to own for substantially less than I think they are really worth from a long-term perspective.

Building a list of UK shares to buy

What is certain is that, sooner or later, there will be another stock market correction in the UK.

What we do not know is when. It could be today, next month, next year or decades from now (although personally I would be surprised if it turns out to be as far off as that).

My focus is on building a shopping list now of shares I think could be great for me own for the long term, if only I could buy them at what I see as an attractive price.

That way, whenever the next correction does come, I will be ready to use it to my advantage by scooping up what I see as bargain shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Autumn season in the night sky
Investing Articles

Is now the time to dust off this November-based investment strategy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into the thinking behind an old investment strategy and explains whether he'll be using it this November.

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

With a spare £300, here’s how I’d start investing this November

| Christopher Ruane

If he was a stock market novice, Christopher Ruane explains how he'd start investing in the current market with just…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this news trigger Vodafone shares to move up in price?

| Christopher Ruane

A big announcement from the telecoms company could have long-term implications for the price of Vodafone shares, this writer reckons.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more as the BP share price dips on Q3 results?

| Simon Watkins

The BP share price fell as Q3 results missed net income forecasts, but it operates in a bullish trading space…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Under £4 but yielding 7.8%, is the Aviva share price a bargain?

| Simon Watkins

The Aviva share price is significantly undervalued to its peers, despite its great core business, and provides a high passive…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How to start generating passive income with as little as £500

| Dylan Hood

A passive income portfolio is a great way to earn some extra cash. This Fool looks at how he'd start…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in HSBC shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Dr. James Fox

HSBC shares are among the FTSE 100's best performers over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

3 ‘nightmare’ FTSE 100 value traps I wouldn’t buy with free money

| Paul Summers

Some FTSE 100 firms look great buys in this tricky period for markets. Others look like basket cases. Paul Summers…

Read more »