Home » Investing Articles » With 8%+ dividends, how long can these FTSE 100 passive income stocks stay cheap?

With 8%+ dividends, how long can these FTSE 100 passive income stocks stay cheap?

Investing in UK stocks for passive income? I am, and I see so many big yields out there I’m spoiled for choice. Here are three top ones.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I reckon 2023 has been one of the best years I’ve seen for buying cheap passive income stocks.

The UK stock market has beaten other forms of investment for more than a century. And there are some big FTSE 100 dividends out there.

Can they stay that way for much longer? Here’s are three, all from different sectors.

British American Tobacco

Tobacco is unpopular in the UK. And the British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) share price seems to reflect that.

But the firm’s outlook is strong. Broker forecasts show earnings growing well, and the share price valuation falling.

We’re looking at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.7 for 2023, dropping to around six by 2025.

With the share price down, the forecast dividend yield stands at 9.6%. An annual return like that could turn a £1,000 investment today into £6,250 in 20 years, and then add £600 per year to my passive income.

Analysts expect the dividend to keep growing too.

The long term, of course, depends on the future of tobacco products. And on how British American can adapt to new alternatives to old-style smoking. It’s certainly not without risk.

Legal & General

I’ve always liked the insurance sector as an investment. And today, it offers some big dividend yields.

The Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) share price has been under pressure. But it’s boosted the forecast dividend yield to 9.5%.

Plugging that into my long-term spreadsheet, it looks like it could turn every £1,000 invested today into £6,100 in 20 years. And that could pay an annual £580 into my passive income pot.

I don’t think there’s any threat to the long-term viability of Legal & General’s market. But I do expect business to be cyclical and the share price to show a bit of volatility.

The state of the economy doesn’t help, and adds more short-term uncertainty. And I think insurer share prices could stay low at least until interest rates start to fall.

Taylor Wimpey

Finally, I turn to Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.). The share price took a hit in 2022, but it’s been holding steady so far in 2023.

The forecast P/E valuation doesn’t make the stock look dirt cheap, not at 12 for this year.

Earnings for 2023 look like taking a hit, and forecast growth in the next two years only looks slow. But the forecast dividend yield is up at 8.8%.

It could come under pressure. House prices have been falling, and inflation has pushed construction costs up.

But if the 8.8% comes off, it would still be enough to grow £1,000 into £5,400 in 20 years. And add another £475 to my passive income stream.

Buy all three?

I’d say there’s a chance that any of these companies could be forced to cut their dividends. And that’s one risk we take if we invest for long-term passive income.

But I think all three are cheap. And I think they could stay cheap for a while yet. As a long-term buyer, I hope so.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m considering buying more of this FTSE 100 stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she’s tempted to increase her holdings in this FTSE 100 growth stock amid recent developments.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Down 20% this year, is the Barclays share price an opportunity not to be missed?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As the Barclays share price struggles, our writer questions if now is the prime opportunity to buy some shares.

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Is the HSBC share price undervalued below 600p?

| Charlie Carman

The HSBC share price remains anchored below £6 as the FTSE 100 bank misses City profit expectations, but unveils a…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

This beaten-down FTSE 250 growth stock just jumped 25%. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Growth investors haven't really had much to shout about in 2023. But could this FTSE-leading share price spike change all…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Can this 7% yielding passive income stock boost my wealth?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer is looking for juicy dividends from passive income stocks to grow her wealth. Can this investment trust help?

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce share price correction! Timely chance to buy the dip?

| Ben McPoland

This writer is wondering whether the Rolls-Royce share price stumble is presenting the perfect opportunity to top up his position.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Would investing £1,000 in Imperial Brands shares a decade ago have made me money?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a decade's worth of performance by Imperial Brands shares. Looking forward, does he plan to buy into…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Up 29% this year, can this UK growth stock keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

After its latest trading update, Christopher Ruane steps back to consider a long-term view of a UK growth stock.

Read more »