Home » Investing Articles » Airtel Africa shares have been falling as the business booms. Time to buy?

Airtel Africa shares have been falling as the business booms. Time to buy?

After the telecoms company issued its interim results, Christopher Ruane revisits the long-term investment case for Airtel Africa shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Business has been strong lately at telecoms company Airtel Africa (LSE: AAF). But, even after a rise of around 5% in early trading today (30 October), Airtel Africa shares remain about 10% lower than in the middle of last month. Longer term though, they are up 74% since their 2019 listing.

What has been going on – and does this offer a buying opportunity for my portfolio?

Strong customer demand growth

The reason for today’s positive start was the release of the firm’s interim results.

They showed strong growth in customer demand. Compared to the same period last year, the Africa-focused company grew its total customer base by almost 10%. It saw increased usage across voice, data and mobile money.

Indeed, mobile money proved its role as a growth rocket for the firm. It grew 45.3% in constancy currency terms.

Based on the most recent quarter, the company now expects annualised mobile money transaction value to be a whopping $116bn, although of course the fees it earns will only be a small slice of that revenue.

Key political risk of exchange rate shifts

But hang on a moment.

Why do the results repeatedly emphasise the difference between performance as reported in constant currency and reported currency terms?

The reported currency results are what actually happened. Constant currency reporting reflects what would have happened if exchange rates did not move about.

That is a common accounting practice for companies that earn revenues in a range of currencies. But currency impacts are real – and as Airtel Africa’s first half shows, can be painful.

Revenue on a constant currency basis surged 19.7%, yet the reported growth was a far more modest 2.3%. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 21.2% on a constant currency basis — but only 3.7% as actually reported.

The main culprit for those large variations was the plummeting value of the local currency in Nigeria, a key market for the business. Worries about that help explain why the shares have fallen in recent weeks.

Why I continue to own these shares

Those exchange rate risks are a key consideration when weighing up the appeal of Airtel Africa shares. The firm’s focus on developing markets entails sizeable political risk, although within Africa it operates in multiple markets that do not all face the same scale of economic or political challenges.

Meanwhile, the results look impressive to me and underline the strong ongoing growth opportunities here. Even taking those huge currency movements into account, revenue and EBITDA grew compared to the same period last year. So did operating free cash flow. Net debt inched up, but only by 1%.

The board’s confidence in the business was reflected in a 9% increase in the interim dividend.

There are clear, ongoing risks that could drag down the price of Airtel Africa shares. Exchange rate movements are outside the firm’s control but can affect its financial performance significantly.

However, strong customer growth, booming demand for mobile money and expected long-term growth in market size are all working in its favour.

With an eye on managing risk and keeping my portfolio diversified, I will hold my Airtel Africa shares without buying any more for now. But if I held none, I would happily buy some today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Airtel Africa Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

At 449p, is the Glencore share price a no-brainer for dividends?

| Ben McPoland

The Glencore share price has been under pressure this year. But the miner's latest production numbers look solid. So should…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

One 5%+ yielding FTSE 250 investment trust I’d consider buying this November

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at a FTSE 250 investment trust he thinks could be a welcome addition to his portfolio at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up, down or flat? The Vodafone dividend forecast has got me thinking

| Christopher Ruane

As a shareholder in the telecoms giant, Christopher Ruane has been considering the Vodafone dividend forecast. Here's his current thinking.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’d use this Warren Buffett approach to finding cheap UK income shares

| Christopher Ruane

By learning from the investment approach of the 'Sage of Omaha', our writer hopes to identify income shares to buy…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Extra income before Christmas? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he could aim to build extra income streams before this Christmas that might earn him money…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 42% this year! Is this now the best bargain in the FTSE 100?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock’s share price growth lags that of its earnings per share. It's undervalued to its peers, and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d copy Buffett and start hunting cheap shares to buy now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investors can apply Warren Buffett’s strategy to try to unlock superior returns in the long term…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

1 of the best FTSE 250 shares in the UK today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores one FTSE 250 potentially-undervalued growth stock that looks perfectly positioned to thrive in the long run.

Read more »