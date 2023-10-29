Home » Investing Articles » Stock markets are struggling but I’m buying beaten-down shares to retire early

Stock markets are struggling but I’m buying beaten-down shares to retire early

Dreams of early retirement look dashed as stock markets head lower. But this is just the time to go shopping, says our writer.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Slumping stock markets have likely put a fair few plans for early retirement in jeopardy. However, I still regard buying shares as the best way of getting my own retirement planning back on track.

Tough times

It’s not hard to come up with a list of why things are tough right now. We’ve got sticky inflation and high interest rates, we’ve got conflict in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

To make matters worse, no one knows for sure when the tricky times will end. Not the Bank of England, the highly-paid fund managers working in the City, and certainly not me.

On a brighter note, this means an increasing number of UK stocks are starting to look like bargains. That’s great if I have some spare cash to put to work, even better were I just starting my investment journey.

That said, there are still dangers to be aware of.

It pays to be picky

Buying any old stock that’s fallen in value is a recipe for disaster if I ever heard one.

The sad fact is that there will be some ‘cheap’ investments out there that won’t recover from 2023’s rout. This may be due to earnings already peaking, high levels of debt and/or concerns over funding to keep the lights on (raising money in a falling market can be very hard). These are the value traps that I’m desperate to avoid.

I’m also not piling into stocks only because they boast staggeringly high dividend yields. When the income stream looks too good to be true, it usually ends up being cut. Anything over, say, 5% should mean extra research.

So, what’s my strategy? It’s actually pretty simple. I’m doing what Warren Buffett, arguably the best investor on the planet always has done. I’m looking for “quality merchandise when it is marked down“.

Let’s use an example currently on my radar.

In quality I trust

Premium alcoholic drinks seller Diageo‘s (LSE: DGE) share price has recently fallen to its lowest value in a whole year. To me, this looks like a wonderful opportunity to buy into a company that:

  • Has a bumper portfolio of brands that people buy through habit
  • Sells products all around the world (so, earnings are geographically diversified)
  • Generates very high margins relative to other big UK companies
  • Returns cash to investors by way of dividends (and tends to increase this amount every year)

What’s even better is that Diageo’s shares currently trade at a valuation that’s a good bit lower than its average over the last five years!

Reducing risk

To be clear, this isn’t to say that an investment here (or in any other stock) is free of risk. Earnings in all businesses are cyclical to some extent. A cost-of-living crisis can push people to reduce their drinking or try cheaper alternatives.

For this reason, I’ll still make a point of spreading my money around if I snap up Diageo (I haven’t decided either way yet). In other words, I’d be looking to invest in other quality companies that aren’t involved in the drinks sector but which I would be equally comfortable holding long after sentiment recovers.

As mentioned earlier, no one knows when that might happen. But I’d be willing to bet my retirement pot that markets won’t stay this low forever.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

How to start investing in shares with just £500

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he'd be happy to start investing for the first time with a few hundred pounds --…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d buy 11,000 shares of this FTSE 100 financial stock to aim for £1,000 a month second income

| Alan Oscroft

What's the secret to earning a second income to help fund our retirement? For me, it's all about buying good…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Stock market side hustle! How I’m building passive income in 2024 from cheap UK shares

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains how dirt-cheap UK shares have opened up an unbelievable opportunity to build a portfolio of dividend stocks.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million by buying just 10 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out his thinking on why, to aim for a million, he’d make fewer, not more, stock market…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

I’d buy 13,700 shares of this £1 renewable energy stock for £1k a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This green energy stock looks great value to me after its recent share price fall. Its high yield could provide…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Should Rolls-Royce shares be on my November shopping list?

| Christopher Ruane

After a very good run for Rolls-Royce shares, our writer explains why he thinks the price could still be cheap.…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 stocks I’ve been buying in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Here are two very different investments listed on the mid-cap index that this writer has recently added to his Stocks…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

With inflation at 6.7%, here are 2 FTSE dividend stocks I’d buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK inflation is proving stubborn, but can these two dividend stocks help investors stay ahead in the current financial climate?…

Read more »