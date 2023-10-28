Home » Investing Articles » I’m considering these FTSE 100 shares for November

I’m considering these FTSE 100 shares for November

After volatility in the stock market, this Fool is looking for FTSE 100 shares he can buy for cheap. Here, he explores two he’s watching.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A myriad of FTSE 100 shares took a wobble this week as constituents of the UK leading index continued to release their Q3 results.

At 7,292.7 points, the short-term performance of the Footsie doesn’t make the greatest reading. And despite a near 4% rise in the last 12 months, the Index has fallen around 7% in the last six months. This week, over 1% has been shaved off its price.

Regardless, I’m not too worried. Instead, I’m thinking that across the upcoming weeks, there could be opportunities to snap up some blue-chip stocks for beatdown prices.

Here are two stocks I’m considering.

NatWest

As I write, the NatWest (LSE:NWG) share price has plunged a whopping 12%, largely due to the bank scaling down profit outlooks and further attention surrounding the Nigel Farage scandal.

In its Q3 results, the firm cut key profit margin guidance for the year. On top of that, its net interest margin, a measure of lending profitability, also fell. With it now forecasted to come in “greater than 3%” for 2023, compared to the 3.15% previously touted, it seems that investors may be spooked.

However, like the Fool I am, I’m wondering if this could be a time for me to snap up a bargain.

With the stock now sitting around the 185p range, this fall means it now trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 4.6. It also offers a dividend yield of 8.6%.

In terms of value for money, that seems like a solid option. What’s more, with low credit losses and impairment provisions, as well as forecasted return on tangible equity in line with competitors, maybe all isn’t as bad as it seems.

Lloyds

Sticking with the financial theme, I’m also looking at Lloyds (LSE: LLOY). The last five years have been torrid for shareholders of the Black Horse Bank. And this has continued in recent times, with the stock down over 5% in the last year.

I’m bullish on Lloyds. And with its share price now sitting at the 40p mark, I think it could be a smart time to swoop in.

I like the moves the business is making for the long term. This comes in the form of a new strategy it implemented back in February of last year. And as part of its £3bn plan, it aims to diversify revenue streams.

I’m always on the lookout for passive income opportunities. And with a yield of 6.2% covered around three times by earnings, Lloyds could be a smart move.

I’d expect its share price to continue suffering in the weeks and months to come as uncertainty continues to linger around inflation and interest rates. With it also announcing in its latest update that house prices will continue to fall until 2025, this could impact the firm.

That said, I think it’s well-positioned to prosper in the long run. With its income opportunity, I like the look of Lloyds.

My move

Despite its fall, I won’t be buying NatWest shares just yet. I think there’s too much volatility surrounding the stock right now for me to buy in. But in the weeks ahead, I’ll be tracking its movements very closely. As for Lloyds, I’m looking to top up my holdings with any spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down 33% since March, Barclays shares look a screaming buy to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

Barclays shares have lost a third of their value since their 2023 peak. But Cliff D'Arcy thinks they're a steal…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Standard Chartered dividend forecast getting worse?

| Christopher Ruane

After third-quarter results were released this week, our writer has concerns about the medium-term Standard Chartered dividend forecast.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

16% a year! Is this high-yield investment trust too good to be true?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into an investment trust with an unusually high yield and considers what it might deliver in the…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Is it a good time to invest in shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers whether now might be a smart time for him to invest in shares, despite a weak outlook…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

My £3-a-day second income plan

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer outlines how he could try to build a four-figure annual second income in a decade by investing just…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With the Lloyds share price in the dumps, should the bank be broken up?

| Alan Oscroft

What should investors want from a persistently low Lloyds share price, and what should the company do to boost shareholder…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

5 steps to building an £800,000 SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Through making regular contributions, managing risk and investing strategically, our writer believes he could target an £800,000 SIPP.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap shares I’d snap up for my Stocks and Shares ISA this November

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he'd happily buy more of two companies for his Stocks and Shares ISA at what he…

Read more »