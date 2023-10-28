How I’d aim to turn £10k of savings into a £100k second income within 25 years

We’d all love a second income. Dr James Fox explains how he’d try and turn £10k into a huge passive income within a quarter of a century.

There are lots of way to earn a second income. However, for me, the best path is investing in stocks and shares. So, why is this?

Some opt for part-time jobs or side hustles, while others venture into property or explore the gig economy. But these can be time consuming, or just not that financially rewarding.

Investing in stocks and shares allows me to earn a truly passive second income, and one that can be very financially rewarding.

Here’s how it’s done.

5 steps to get started

For those of us new to investing, it can be daunting or hard to get started. So, here are five steps I can use to get on my way. They might sound obvious, but this is the way to go.

Set financial goals: I’d start by defining clear financial objectives, such as saving for a home or retirement, to guide my investment strategy. Create a budget: I’d assess my current financial situation and create a budget that allocates a portion of my income for investing. Educate myself: I’d research and learn about different investment options — like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds — to make informed choices. Open an investment account: I’d select a reputable brokerage, open an investment account, and fund it with the money I’ve allocated for investing. Diversify my portfolio: I’d spread my investments across various assets to manage risk, and I’d monitor and adjust my portfolio as needed.

Building a portfolio

Starting with £10,000 puts me in a favourable position to begin my investment journey. It’s a solid financial foundation, but by adopting a plan of consistent savings, I can really nurture my portfolio. Regular contributions to it could make a significant difference in the long run.

By committing to this approach, I could adapt my portfolio to accommodate changes in my life, such as saving for a home, education, or retirement. It’s not just about where I start, it’s about how I keep moving forward, as well as staying on track with my financial objectives.

Depending on my financial position, I could contribute anything from £10 a month to over a £1,000. It’s all about what I can afford and what I’m trying to achieve. If I’m using a Stocks and Shares ISA to make the most of the tax benefits, I should recognise that £20,000 a year is my maximum contributions limit.

The magic ingredients

If I invest poorly, or constantly take funds out of my investments for near-term needs, I’m not going to make money. In fact, I could lose it. Instead, I need to focus on these magic ingredients.

Investing wisely: I’d need to make the right investment decisions, and thankfully that’s easier than ever with democratising resources like The Motley Fool.

I’d need to make the right investment decisions, and thankfully that’s easier than ever with democratising resources like The Motley Fool. Compounding: Compounding my returns is key. It’s the process of reinvesting those returns year after year, allowing my portfolio to earn interest on my interest. It creates exponential growth.

Compounding my returns is key. It’s the process of reinvesting those returns year after year, allowing my portfolio to earn interest on my interest. It creates exponential growth. Time: This is an important factor. I’m not going to realise my second income goals overnight. In fact, it would take 25 years for my annual returns to reach over £100k if I achieved an annualised rate of 10% and contributed £500 a month, increasing by 5% annually.