Home » Investing Articles » 5 steps to building an £800,000 SIPP

5 steps to building an £800,000 SIPP

Through making regular contributions, managing risk and investing strategically, our writer believes he could target an £800,000 SIPP.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Senior woman potting plant in garden at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What is a realistic goal in building the long-term value of a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)?

While some people end up creating a SIPP nest egg of over a million pounds, I would consider a more modest goal, say £800,000. Here is how I would go about trying to make that idea a reality, in just five steps.

1. Set up a SIPP

First things first. If I did not already have a SIPP, my initial step would be to set one up.

Different providers offer a variety of benefits and cost structures, so I would choose the one I felt best suited my own needs.

2. Getting serious about contributions

The rules for how much people can contribute to their SIPP depend on a variety of factors.

In theory, it is actually possible to contribute over £800,000 to a SIPP, depending on individual financial circumstances.

In practice, I would aim for a regular contribution I felt offered me some real potential to hit my long-term target, but was also affordable.

Imagine I had 30 years until retirement. If I put £900 each month into my SIPP, that would already add up to contributions of £324,000 between now and then.

3. Investing for the long term

With a 30-year time horizon I could comfortably settle into a habit of investing for the long term.

My focus would not only be on possible rewards, but also reducing my risk. I would rather invest in what I saw as relatively low-risk, blue-chip shares than higher-risk but potentially more rewarding choices.

So I would look for companies I felt had a business model that set them apart from competitors in a market I expected to see ongoing high customer demand. For example, that might be the brand portfolio of Unilever, the distribution network of National Grid, or the proprietary technology of GSK.

4. Hitting a target return

I would be willing to invest my SIPP across both growth and income shares.

Investing £900 monthly for 30 years, to hit my final goal of £800,000 I would need to achieve a compound annual growth rate of less than 6%. I see that as eminently achievable.

Quite a few FTSE 100 companies offer yields of over 6% at the moment. Dividend income is only one part of the compound annual growth a share might offer me. If the share price goes up (or down) that could also contribute to my compound annual growth rate, for better or worse.

While I think a compound annual growth rate of under 6% is achievable, I would pay close attention to risk management. I would build a diversified SIPP portfolio of companies I felt strongly confident in and whose share price offered me a margin of safety.

5. Being patient

With regular contributions and a careful focus on selecting the right kind of shares, I do think I could hit my goal, although I know it’s not guaranteed.

Over a 30-year timeframe, I would be bound to run into bumps. They might be changes in my own financial circumstances, a stock market crash, or a bull run pushing many share prices up to what I thought were unattractive levels.

By trying to stay calm and focusing on my long-term strategy, hopefully I could navigate such challenges when building the value of my SIPP.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With the Lloyds share price in the dumps, should the bank be broken up?

| Alan Oscroft

What should investors want from a persistently low Lloyds share price, and what should the company do to boost shareholder…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap shares I’d snap up for my Stocks and Shares ISA this November

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he'd happily buy more of two companies for his Stocks and Shares ISA at what he…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 shares to buy in November for 10%+ dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares his shopping list of three high-yield dividend shares to buy for his portfolio in the coming weeks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the beaten-down Aviva share price ever reach £7 again?

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price has been disappointing investors for years. But there could be a return to earnings growth on…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

How investing £5 a day in income stocks could unlock £5,000 annual dividends

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Income stocks can provide investors with a steady stream of cash for a more comfortable lifestyle. Zaven Boyrazian explains how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in IAG shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares are trading far below their average target price. The disparity is sizeable. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Has the NatWest share price fallen too far?

| Dr. James Fox

NatWest shares fell by the most since the Brexit vote on Friday 27 October, after the bank spooked investors with…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

Worried about running out of money in retirement? The stock market could help

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Putting more money into the stock market for the long term could help people build more wealth for retirement, says…

Read more »