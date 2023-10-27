Home » Investing Articles » Down 24% in 3 months, Hargreaves Lansdown shares look a steal to me

Down 24% in 3 months, Hargreaves Lansdown shares look a steal to me

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have plunged by almost a quarter since hitting 927p in July. But their cash yield of nearly 6% a year looks very tempting.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past month has been a poor one for the FTSE 100. The UK main market index has lost 4% since 28 September. It’s also dropped 7.3% over six months and is now down 2.1% in 2023. Yet some Footsie stocks have fallen much harder, including Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE: HL) shares.

Hargreaves Lansdown shares trail the FTSE 100

Here’s how this stock has lagged the Footsie over six different time periods:

Change overHLFTSE 100Difference
Five days+1.1%-1.5%-2.6%
One month-10.8%-4.1%+6.8%
Six months-12.4%-7.3%+5.0%
2023 to date-17.9%-2.3%+15.6%
One year-8.3%3.1%+11.4%
Five years-62.7%2.8%+65.5%
*All returns exclude dividends.

Other than a modest rebound this week, the company’s share price has lost ground over all periods, ranging from one month to five years. Indeed, this FTSE 100 stock has lost close to two-thirds of its value over half a decade.

Of course, the past is not a useful guide to the future in financial markets, as elsewhere in life. Even so, the big question is will Hargreaves Lansdown continue to underperform the wider UK market, or is this tanker set to turn around?

Growth is slowing, but still there

When I invest in companies, I buy into the underlying business, rather than its shares as such. And Hargreaves Lansdown is a well-known, well-established firm in its field.

Founded by Peter Hargreaves and Stephen Lansdown in 1981, the group has grown to become the UK’s leading online-investing platform. Based in Bristol, the firm employs over 2,000 people.

In its latest trading update (released on 19 October), the group reported net new business of £0.6bn, taking total assets under administration to £134.8bn — close to 2021’s record highs. Its client base also increased by 8,000, lifting the total to over 1.8m. In addition, Q3 revenue came in at £183.8m, up 12.8% on a year earlier.

As I write (near the market close on Friday, 27 October), the share price stands at 704.3p, valuing this business at £3.3bn. This is at the smaller end of the FTSE 100, possibly putting the firm at risk of being relegated to the mid-cap FTSE 250 index.

Bargain buy or value trap?

Given the share price has plunged by 24% since it closed at 927p on 21 July, some might suggest that Hargreaves Lansdown is in managed decline. I respectfully disagree.

Clients may come and go, but this company’s success is largely driven by rising financial markets. When stock and bond prices rise, so too does the firm’s fortunes. My wife, children and I all have Hargreaves Lansdown accounts — and I regard their customer service as outstanding and second to none.

Right now, this stock looks undervalued to me, based on fundamentals. It trades on a multiple of 10.3 times earnings, for an earnings yield of 9.7%. This means that the chunky dividend yield of 5.9% a year is covered a reasonable 1.6 times by earnings.

These numbers tick all my value boxes, so I would gladly load up on Hargreaves Lansdown shares today. Except I won’t, solely because my wife and I bought the stock for 801.5p a share in August. Sure, we’re down 12.1% to date, but I have high hopes for these cheap shares!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Hargreaves Lansdown shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

These beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks could get my money in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

As this year moves towards its close, I reckon I see more good value FTSE 100 stocks than I remember…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price ever reach £5?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has never been as high as 500p. But given enough time, it must surely get there…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

I’ll be buying these dirt cheap UK shares in any 2024 stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

Will there be a stock market crash next year? I don't think so. But if there is, I've already decided…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Yielding 3.3%, this dividend share is extremely enticing

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this dividend share for her holdings as she looks to boost…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Here’s why this growth stock could be a great long-term buy!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this growth stock and explains why it could be a shrewd addition to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could now be a smart moment to buy bank shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Do this week's trading updates from leading UK banks help shed some light on whether bank shares are as cheap…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 stocks to consider for a SIPP

| Charlie Carman

Searching for high-yield dividend stocks to fund a successful retirement? Here are two FTSE 100 shares investors might consider buying.

Read more »

Investing Articles

The beaten-down NatWest share price just fell 10%. Is it a top contrarian buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The NatWest share price fall just got worse, as Q3 figures disappointed. But might it just make it party time…

Read more »