Home » Investing Articles » After earnings almost tripled in Q3, is the Amazon share price a bargain?

After earnings almost tripled in Q3, is the Amazon share price a bargain?

Despite strong sales between July and September, the Amazon share price is still below recent levels. Is there a buying opportunity here?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Amazon

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) share price is heading higher after the company’s Q3 earnings report. The stock was up 5% in extended trading Thursday (26 October).

Revenues were up 13% and net income more than tripled. So is it time for investors like me to load up on Amazon shares?

Growth

Before the report, Amazon shares traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 95. That means only one thing – investors were expecting significant earnings growth either now or in the future.

Higher earnings can come from a couple of different sources. One is higher revenues and the other is increased profit margins.

In terms of sales, the company certainly delivered. Overall revenues were up 13%, with 26% growth in the firm’s advertising services shading recent reports from Alphabet (11%) and Meta Platforms (23%).

Amazon’s cost-cutting over the last 12 months also meant margins were wider than they were a year ago, boosting net income further. As a result, earnings per share grew from $0.28 in 2022 to $0.94.

Both sales and profits came in well ahead of expectations, so it’s fair to say the report was strong. But it wasn’t all positive, which is why the stock is still lower than it was at the start of the week.

Headwinds

One issue was the performance of the company’s cloud computing division. Amazon Web Services (AWS) managed revenue growth of 12% – well behind the results from Microsoft (29%) and Alphabet (22%) earlier this week.

AWS accounts for 69% of Amazon’s operating income, As a result, the unit’s slowing sales growth has been on my radar for some time and is something I think investors should pay attention to. 

Management was reasonably positive on the outlook for the cloud business though. According to CEO Andy Jassy, several deals signed in September will show up in the Q4 report.

But the company was less positive about revenue guidance for the rest of the year. An outlook ranging $160bn-$167bn could indicate the company might fall short of the anticipated $166.6bn.

As a company that generates around 70% of its Q4 revenue from retail, the Christmas season is key to overall growth. And while 9% sales growth is definitely positive, analysts had been expecting better.

Foolish takeaways

As an Amazon shareholder, I found plenty to like about the company’s earnings. I’m encouraged by the growth in advertising sales and expansion of overall profit margins.

Nonetheless, the stock doesn’t look cheap to me at today’s price. There was a time when investors believed that AWS by itself was worth Amazon’s entire market-cap – I don’t think that’s true now. 

In general, investors seem to view big tech companies as relatively low-risk investments for a tricky macroeconomic environment. That’s why the Amazon share price is up 40% since the start of 2023.

There’s some truth to this – strong balance sheets and dominant market positions are an attractive combination in tought times. But it means prices are quite high across the sector at the moment.

In terms of stocks to buy, I think the Amazon share price means there are better opportunities to be greedy where others are fearful. But as a shareholder, I’m not selling my stake any time soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

These beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks could get my money in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

As this year moves towards its close, I reckon I see more good value FTSE 100 stocks than I remember…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price ever reach £5?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has never been as high as 500p. But given enough time, it must surely get there…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

I’ll be buying these dirt cheap UK shares in any 2024 stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

Will there be a stock market crash next year? I don't think so. But if there is, I've already decided…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Yielding 3.3%, this dividend share is extremely enticing

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this dividend share for her holdings as she looks to boost…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Down 24% in 3 months, Hargreaves Lansdown shares look a steal to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have plunged by almost a quarter since hitting 927p in July. But their cash yield of nearly…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Here’s why this growth stock could be a great long-term buy!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this growth stock and explains why it could be a shrewd addition to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could now be a smart moment to buy bank shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Do this week's trading updates from leading UK banks help shed some light on whether bank shares are as cheap…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 stocks to consider for a SIPP

| Charlie Carman

Searching for high-yield dividend stocks to fund a successful retirement? Here are two FTSE 100 shares investors might consider buying.

Read more »