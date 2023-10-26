Home » Investing Articles » After a strong Q3 earnings report, why is the Meta Platforms share price falling?

After a strong Q3 earnings report, why is the Meta Platforms share price falling?

Short-term uncertainty is weighing on the Meta Platforms share price. But with the company producing solid earnings, could this be a buying opportunity?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) share price fell in extended trading despite Q3 earnings coming in ahead of expectations. The stock fell 4% during the day and those losses look set to continue.

When higher earnings and strong business performance lead to a lower price tag, the equation generally looks better for investors. So is this a buying opportunity in Facebook’s parent company?

Earnings

At first sight, Meta’s earnings report from Q3 looks strong across the board. Revenues were higher, costs were lower, and the number of users on its platforms was up across the board.

The growth in the company’s digital advertising was particularly impressive. Compared with 11% growth at Alphabet, the Family of Apps division reported a 23% increase in top-line sales.

Profitability was also boosted by wider margins as the effects of Meta’s cost-cutting initiatives are showing through. As a result, earnings per share more than doubled from $1.64 to $4.39.

User numbers – a core part of the company’s value proposition to advertisers – also came in strong. The number of daily and monthly users on Facebook and the broader Family of Apps was up.

In general, the report was an indication that the business is in a strong position and has good capacity for future profitability. So, the obvious question, is why is the stock going down?

Uncertainty

The main concern for investors is lack of clarity over the next three months. While the last quarter has been strong, things look less clear going forward.

For Q4, Meta is expecting revenues of around $38.25bn, below the $38.85bn analysts were predicting. The company also widened its range of guidance, indicating extra uncertainty.

Management attributed this to the geopolitical issues – specifically, the Israel-Palestine conflict. And the company noted that it has already seen the effects during the first few weeks of Q4.

In general, investors dislike uncertainty and they especially dislike it when it suggests lower future earnings. That’s why the Meta share price is slipping despite a strong performance in Q3.

Higher earnings and a lower share price mean better value for investors. So could this be a buying opportunity?

A stock to buy?

I think there’s a good line of thought that says the headwinds in Q4 are likely to be short-term in nature. So a significant fall in the share price on that basis seems unjustified to me.

Despite this, I’m not convinced this is a great time to buy shares in Meta Platforms. The company is doing well, but a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio above 30 looks to me like it already accounts for this.

A year ago, the stock hit $94 and investor sentiment was mostly pessimistic. That, to my mind, was the time to consider investing in the stock.

The story today is quite different. Despite some short-term issues, many investors are still happy to pay a premium valuation for Meta shares. But I’m looking elsewhere for opportunities at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

These beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks could get my money in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

As this year moves towards its close, I reckon I see more good value FTSE 100 stocks than I remember…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price ever reach £5?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has never been as high as 500p. But given enough time, it must surely get there…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

I’ll be buying these dirt cheap UK shares in any 2024 stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

Will there be a stock market crash next year? I don't think so. But if there is, I've already decided…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Yielding 3.3%, this dividend share is extremely enticing

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this dividend share for her holdings as she looks to boost…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Down 24% in 3 months, Hargreaves Lansdown shares look a steal to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have plunged by almost a quarter since hitting 927p in July. But their cash yield of nearly…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Here’s why this growth stock could be a great long-term buy!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this growth stock and explains why it could be a shrewd addition to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could now be a smart moment to buy bank shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Do this week's trading updates from leading UK banks help shed some light on whether bank shares are as cheap…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 stocks to consider for a SIPP

| Charlie Carman

Searching for high-yield dividend stocks to fund a successful retirement? Here are two FTSE 100 shares investors might consider buying.

Read more »