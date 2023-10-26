Home » Investing Articles » 2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 stocks I bought for big passive income flows

2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 stocks I bought for big passive income flows

The FTSE 100 is where it was back in March 2017, limiting growth opportunities. But high-yielding stocks can still generate huge passive income returns.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are two key reasons why I have been focusing on stocks that generate high passive income.

First, the FTSE 100 is at the same price now as it was in March 2017. Consequently, price-growth opportunities have become more limited than when the index was consistently rising over time.

Second, I want my money to go where it is best rewarded for the associated risks. As global interest rates have risen, many high-quality assets will reward me with high yields for buying them.

Even UK government 10-year bonds currently yield 4.6%. The current average yield for the FTSE 100 is 3.9%.

This said, I also want companies with strong businesses, and the likelihood, in my view, of share price gains. After all, I do not want my yield returns cancelled out by share price losses.  

Crisis valuations but no crisis

From around the middle of Q1, a broad-based sell-off in UK financial stocks caught my eye.

The sale resulted from fears that the failure of US-based Silicon Valley Bank might spark another global financial crisis. These jitters were compounded shortly after with the failure of Credit Suisse.

To me, these fears and this sell-off looked unwarranted. After the 2007 crisis, capitalisation throughout the UK’s financial system was dramatically strengthened and regular liquidity checks are conducted.

Yet many stocks remain at prices much lower than they were before the sell-off.

The onset of a genuine major financial crisis does remain a risk for such shares, of course. Another is that inflation and interest rates remain high, acting as a deterrent to new-client business.

However, I believe several financial stocks are exceptional businesses at exceptional prices offering exceptional yields.

NatWest

‘Big Four’ bank NatWest (LSE: NWG) paid a total dividend last year of 30.3p per share. Based on a current share price of £2.06, this gives a whopping yield of 14.7%. A £10,000 investment at this rate would make an additional £1,470 in passive income in a year.

Part of the overall payment last year was a special dividend, so it may not repeated, of course.

Either way, the stock also looks undervalued to its peers on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis. NatWest’s is 4.2 against a peer group average of 5.65 – comprised of Barclays (3.6), Lloyds (4.8), HSBC Holdings (6), and Standard Chartered (8.2).

The stock is down 34% from its 2 February high this year.

Financial services and asset manager Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) looks even more undervalued, trading at a P/E of 6.1. It has dropped 23% this year.

This compares to Prudential’s 8, Hansard Global’s 11.1, Admiral’s 20.2, and Beazley’s 27.6 – giving a peer group average of 16.7.

Last year, the total dividend was 19.37p per share. Based on the current share price of £2.06, this gives a yield of 9.4%. A £10,000 investment at this rate would make an additional £970 in passive income in a year.

The average yield of the two shares — which I hold — is 12.05%. A total £20,000 investment in them at that rate would make an additional £2,410 in passive income per year. This is over and above share price gains or losses and tax obligations incurred.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc, Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Prudential Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

These beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks could get my money in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

As this year moves towards its close, I reckon I see more good value FTSE 100 stocks than I remember…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price ever reach £5?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has never been as high as 500p. But given enough time, it must surely get there…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

I’ll be buying these dirt cheap UK shares in any 2024 stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

Will there be a stock market crash next year? I don't think so. But if there is, I've already decided…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Yielding 3.3%, this dividend share is extremely enticing

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this dividend share for her holdings as she looks to boost…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Down 24% in 3 months, Hargreaves Lansdown shares look a steal to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have plunged by almost a quarter since hitting 927p in July. But their cash yield of nearly…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Here’s why this growth stock could be a great long-term buy!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this growth stock and explains why it could be a shrewd addition to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could now be a smart moment to buy bank shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Do this week's trading updates from leading UK banks help shed some light on whether bank shares are as cheap…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 stocks to consider for a SIPP

| Charlie Carman

Searching for high-yield dividend stocks to fund a successful retirement? Here are two FTSE 100 shares investors might consider buying.

Read more »