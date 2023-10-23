Home » Investing Articles » Is this dirt cheap FTSE 100 stock a can’t-miss opportunity?

Is this dirt cheap FTSE 100 stock a can’t-miss opportunity?

Zaven Boyrazian explores a FTSE 100 company trading at a valuation that might be too cheap to pass up! Is this a buying opportunity or a trap?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 as a whole has proven to be remarkably resilient to the ongoing macroeconomic environment. Since the start of 2023, the index has remained flat, which is significantly better than the FTSE 250, which dropped by almost 10% over the same period.

However, the same level of resilience can’t be said for all constituents. And RS Group (LSE:RS1) seems to be facing investors’ ire, with shares dropping by nearly 25% in the last 12 months. But with the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) now at just 12 times, has a lucrative buying opportunity emerged for long-term investors?

Simplifying supply chains

As a quick reminder, RS Group, formerly known as Electrocomponents, acts as a middleman in customer’s supply chains. The manufacturing sector is becoming increasingly more complicated. As such, securing the critical components and raw materials needed to produce goods on time is becoming quite a headache.

This business seeks to solve this by establishing relationships with thousands of suppliers worldwide. The goal is to become a one-stop-shop solution for manufacturers to source almost all their components from RS Group. And it’s proven to be quite an impressive business model that nurtures sticky relationships with both suppliers and customers.

Subsequently, average revenue growth over the last five years now stands at a respectable 12.6%. And through various efficiency investments by management, earnings have grown by a faster 18.4% over the same period on the back of widening margins.

But if that’s the case, then why have shares been heading in the wrong direction this year?

What’s going on with the stock price?

Considering the importance of the role RS Group plays for corporations worldwide, it begs the question as to why shares are now heading in the wrong direction. The answer is fairly straightforward – manufacturing demand is currently shrinking.

With inflation placing pressure on household budgets, sales of electronic devices, in particular, have fallen. This decline has been passed down the value chain, and in RS Group’s latest quarterly results, sales came in lower than expected.

Understandably, this seems to have spooked investors. However, when taking a long-term view, this pessimistic outlook is only temporary. In fact, looking at the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which serves as a proxy for the manufacturing sector, demand seems to be trending back in the right direction.

This may just be a slight pause as we approach the holiday season. But even if that’s not the case, the manufacturing industry is likely to stay around for decades to come. And like any cyclical sector, investing in top-notch companies during a down period is a proven strategy for achieving superior returns.

So while the short-term is still riddled with uncertainty, I’m tempted to add this FTSE 100 enterprise to my portfolio once I have more capital at hand.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rs Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

A 9.9% yield but down 26%, this FTSE 100 stock looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 heavyweight looks a bargain to me. It has a dynamic core business, is undervalued against its peers,…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No passive income at 30? I’d use these Warren Buffett tips to build wealth

| Ben McPoland

If I were entering my thirties with no second income, I'd use the wise words of Warren Buffett to picks…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the AstraZeneca share price?

| Mark Tovey

The AstraZeneca share price took a nasty nosedive last week. That came after bad news about a lung cancer drug…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

1 FTSE small-cap stock I’m buying before the next bull market!

| Ben McPoland

This writer has identified a FTSE share to add to his ISA after the firm has been cleared to start…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d invest in the FTSE 250 while it’s still cheap

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 is offering investors good value that may pave the way to superior long-term gains. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Saving for retirement? I’d snap up cheap shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in high-quality cheap shares could build vast amounts of wealth in the long run, far ahead of any savings…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

9% income! But how risky are Taylor Wimpey shares?

| Harvey Jones

Taylor Wimpey shares are cheap but that doesn't mean they won't fall further. Yet I still think they're a buy…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin and buy-to-let! I’d much rather invest in high-yield FTSE stocks

| Harvey Jones

Today looks like a brilliant time to buy high-yield FTSE 100 stocks. I'd choose this ahead of dabbling in crypto…

Read more »