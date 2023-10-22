By using the tax-efficient ISA wrapper, investors in the UK can turn their savings into a reliable source of passive income. Here’s how.

Here’s how I’d try and turn £10k of savings into £500 a month in passive income!

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Many of us invest for passive income. We may not be looking for that income today, but perhaps a few years down the line. So, today I’m looking at how I can transform £10k of capital into £500 of passive income every month.

Using the ISA

As someone who’s always been interested in growing my wealth through smart financial strategies, I’ve come to appreciate the power of tax-efficient investment vehicles.

One such vehicle is the Stocks and Shares ISA, which can be a game-changer for investors in the UK looking to transform their hard-earned savings into a consistent source of passive income.

ISAs offer a unique opportunity to shield my investments from the taxman, thus allowing my wealth to flourish without the drag of capital gains tax or income tax.

This advantage can significantly boost my returns over the long term and is especially beneficial if I’m striving to build a reliable source of passive income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Compounding

If I had £10,000 to invest today, I couldn’t generate £500 a month in passive income this year. Not even with the highest-yielding stocks.

Under normal circumstance, when investing in stocks with sizeable dividend yields, I’d need around £100,000 to generate £6,000 a year in passive income.

So, how do I turn £10k into £100k? It’s a concept known as compound returns. Also known as compound interest or compounding, it might not sound groundbreaking, but it really is.

It describes the process by which an investment grows not only on the initial principal amount but also on the accumulated interest or returns from previous periods. In other words, it’s the practice of reinvesting earnings to generate additional earnings over time.

Compound returns can be incredibly effective. For example, if I was able to achieve an annual return of 10% — admittedly a high return — it would take 23 years for my £10k to turn into £100k. Of course, the whole process would be quicker if I contributed additional funds every month or year, similar to a pension.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

Investing wisely

I need to make informed decisions to allocate my money to assets that have the potential to grow over time. Investing wisely isn’t about chasing the latest investment fad or following trending stock tips. Instead, it’s a disciplined and strategic approach to building wealth.

On the flip side, it’s essential to recognise that compound returns can also work in reverse, negatively impacting my investments. This phenomenon is often referred to as ‘negative compounding’ or ‘reverse compounding’. It occurs when investments experience consistent losses or fail to achieve positive returns.

As such, I need to recognise that if I make poor investment decisions, I could lose money. That’s why it’s so important to make use of platforms, like The Motley Fool, that have democratised investing.