Home » Investing Articles » 1 risky consumer staples stock to consider buying, and 1 to avoid

1 risky consumer staples stock to consider buying, and 1 to avoid

Shares in businesses that enjoy steady demand can be great stocks to buy. But as Stephen Wright points out, there are always risks to consider.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Finding stocks to buy is about assessing risks and rewards. Even with businesses that make products people use every day, investors need to be careful.

In my view, there are some good opportunities in the consumer staples sector at the moment. But there are some stocks where I think the equation looks less good for investors.

Risks and rewards

Investing in stocks always comes with risk. Even shares in the safest companies are riskier than other assets such as cash or government bonds.

In my view, though, the point of investing isn’t to avoid risk. Rather, it’s to take calculated risks in cases where the potential reward on offer is worth it. 

Imagine a game that involves rolling two dice. You win £500 if the numbers shown add up to anything other than 12, but if they sum to 12, then you lose £1.

This game is risky – you might lose. But it’s also clearly worth playing, because an 11-in-12 chance of winning £500 is worth the risk of a 1-in-12 chance of losing £1.

The way I see it, investing is similar. It involves taking on risk, but only when the potential reward is clearly worth it.

Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is one of the largest stock investments in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. And I think the shares look like good value at the moment.

The biggest risk with the stock is inflation. The company has some strong brands, but its ability to raise prices to maintain margins without losing customers isn’t unlimited.

Higher input costs are likely to affect all businesses in the packaged food industry, though. And I think Kraft Heinz’s size should allow it to exploit economies of scale that others can’t.

The company has also been improving its balance sheet significantly over the last five years. This should put it in a position to see out a period of short-term pressure on margins.

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12, the shares look reasonably priced. And a 5% dividend yield is enough of a reward for me to conclude the risks are worth it.

British American Tobacco

With British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), though, I don’t think the 9% dividend is worth the risk. The problem is that proportion of smokers around the world is in decline. 

In certain regions, like Africa, the Western Pacific, and the Eastern Mediterranean, this is offset by a high birth rate. The number of smokers in these areas is thus set to rise by 2025.

Unfortunately, most of the company’s sales come from elsewhere. Over 66% of British American Tobacco’s revenues come from Europe and the US. 

Both of these geographies have low birth rates (Europe 1.49, US 1.65), meaning the number of smokers in these areas is falling. This looks like a big problem to me.

As a result, I think the stock looks extremely risky. The dividend yield might be high in the short term, but I don’t believe this is enough to offset the long-term threat to the business.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Kraft Heinz. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Growth Shares

Hot growth stocks: how to invest in Wegovy and other GLP-1 weight-loss drugs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Interested in investing in new weight-loss drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro? Here are the key growth stocks to know…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Stock market beginner? Here’s how I’d start a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Alan Oscroft

Does the idea of starting a Stocks and Shares ISA sound like a challenging task and one only for experts?…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a second income of £500 a month

| Alan Oscroft

Would I prefer to spend a lump sum now, or invest it to try to secure a long-term second income?…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in dividend stocks for lifelong income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With money to invest in October, Zaven Boyrazian explains where he might find the best dividend stocks to build a…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Why I still want this zero income stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| James Beard

Most of the holdings in my Stocks and Shares ISA are in companies that pay generous dividends. But I'm still…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

I’m still buying top-notch businesses as stock markets continue to dip

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Instead of panicking, Zaven Boyrazian has been busy capitalising on stock market volatility to add top-notch shares to his portfolio…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

19.5% dividend yield! One of the best British shares to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This UK energy stock has one of the highest sustainable-looking dividends yields on the London Stock Exchange! But it might…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How to follow Warren Buffett’s example and target a £500 passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett has some terrific passive income investments in his multibillion-dollar portfolio, but how did he find them? Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »