Home » Investing Articles » Is this FTSE 250 company a better business than Google?

Is this FTSE 250 company a better business than Google?

Stephen Wright thinks there’s a FTSE 250 company that’s a better business than Alphabet. And its shares are trading at a better price.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Google office headquarters

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s a FTSE 250 stock that I think might be a better business than Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). It has better profitability metrics, lower cash requirements, and trades at a more attractive price.

Google’s parent company is an incredible business – I’m not saying for a moment that it isn’t. But I think there’s a UK stock that’s a better buy right now. 

Alphabet

In my view, the fact that Alphabet is one of the best companies in the world is beyond dispute. How it compares with Apple, Berkshire Hathway, or Tesla might be up for debate, but it’s right there with them. 

Furthermore, I’m a firm believer in the view that what matters for a great investment is the quality of the underlying business. Finding a great company is much more important than getting a bargain price.

What makes Alphabet a great business, in my view, comes down to three things. These are (i) its strong cash generation, (ii) its impressive growth, and (iii) its dominant competitive position.

I think, though, there’s a FTSE 250 company that is a match for Google’s parent company in all of these areas. And it happens to trade at a better price. 

Cash generation

The stock is Games Workshop (LSE:GAW). A closer look at the toy company’s credentials reveals some really impressive profitability.

First, the FTSE 250 company has better margins than Google. Games Workshop achieves gross margins of 68% (vs. 55%) and operating margins of 36% (vs. 26%).

Returns on fixed assets are also higher. Games Workshop generates £170m in operating income using £105m in fixed assets (a 161% return), whereas Google earns $75bn using $127bn in fixed assets (a 59% return).

Lastly, 85% of the cash Games Workshop generates through its operations becomes free cash flow. That compares favourably with the 71% conversion ratio for Alphabet.

Growth and intangibles

Alphabet’s core business – Google Search – is well-protected by its dominant market position. This is certaintly part of what makes it a great business.

But Games Workshop also has good protection for its core business. Its intellectual property rights make it virtually impossible for competitors to copy what it does.

Over the last five years, both businesses have grown impressively. In fact, earnings per share growth at both Games Workshop and Alphabet has averaged 15% per year. 

The biggest question for Games Workshop shareholders, I think, is whether or not the company can keep this up. That’s the biggest risk, but the company’s size means it might well have scope to continue.

A stock to buy?

To reiterate, I’m not saying anything negative about Alphabet here. The company’s profitability metrics are impressive and its competitive position might well be unique. 

Games Workshop, though, looks to me like it might be just as good, if not better from a business perspective. And the stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24, compared to 30 for Alphabet shares.

To me, this makes the investment equation simple. Right now, I think Games Workshop is a much more attractive stock to buy than Alphabet. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, Games Workshop Group Plc, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

“My best-performing UK stock in 2023 has been…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

Four very different UK stocks owned by a Fool.co.uk contractor are highlighted for their performance in 2023 so far.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

3 top value FTSE 100 shares to consider buying right now

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon FTSE 100 shares could be among the best stock market buys anywhere. And risky times are good times…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Darktrace shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

It's been one of the boom-and-bust stocks of the past few years. But could Darktrace shares be set for a…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,430 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores one recovering healthcare company with a small yield and the potential to propel dividends to new heights…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing For Beginners

2 top equity income funds to consider for an ISA or SIPP

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights two equity income funds that have beaten the market over the long run and look capable of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares at £2?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have given back some of their gains since peaking a couple of months ago. So, are we looking…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

No savings at 45? I’d buy cheap UK shares to aim for a richer retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in UK shares while they’re cheap can help secure a far more luxurious retirement lifestyle, even when starting later…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 underrated passive income stock I’d buy and hold!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian is boosting his dividend stream with this overlooked FTSE 250 income stock that looks perfectly positioned to thrive…

Read more »