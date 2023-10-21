Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to transform my monthly savings into a second income worth £5k annually

How I’d aim to transform my monthly savings into a second income worth £5k annually

Many of us invest for a second income. Here, Dr James Fox explains the investing concept central to wealth creation and passive income.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As someone looking to bolster my financial security and create a second income stream, I’ve explored various options, and investing stands out as the most time-efficient and financially rewarding choice.

Unlike traditional part-time jobs, which often come with fixed hours and limited potential for growth, investing in stocks offers flexibility and the potential for significant returns.

Here’s what I’m doing.

Treat it like a pension

Like a pension, looking at my investments with a long-term view encourages regular contributions and disciplined saving.

By consistently adding to my investments over the years, I can harness the power of regular investing and mitigate the impact of market fluctuations.

Regular contributions don’t have to be huge, but I should recognise that they can really add up over time.

If I can only afford £50 a month — after all, I’ve already got pension contributions to find — that’s a great place to start.

Over time, £50 a month invested in a well-managed portfolio can transform itself into a very significant figure.

Moreover, pensions are often structured with specific retirement goals in mind, and my investments can serve a similar purpose.

By setting clear financial objectives for my investments, I can work toward achieving milestones like earning a second income to fund my child’s education, pay my mortgage, or cover the cost of holidays.

Compounding

As suggested above, a well-managed portfolio can grow significantly over time. That’s partly because of a concept called compound returns.

This is where we, as investors, reinvest our returns year after year. This means we’ll start earning interest on our interest as well as our contributions. It might not sound like a winning strategy, but it really is. It means growth becomes exponential.

The below chart shows how this works with the pace of growth speeding up over the allotted time period. In this example, I’d be making a £50 a month contribution. Over 30 years, assuming an annualised yield of 8%, I’d turn my empty portfolio into one worth £74k.

With £74k invested, I could easily generate around £5,000 a year. That would involve me investing in stock with yields around 7%. Of course, while those yields are easy to come by at this moment in time, it might not be so easy in the future.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

It’s not straightforward

As that proves, while the above strategy sounds great, I’ve got to be aware of the pitfalls. If I invest poorly, compound returns can work against me, amplifying my losses year after year.

As such, I need to make the most of the advice and learning materials available online. Platforms like The Motley Fool provide content that helps democratise investing.

In turn, I need to do my research and apply my learning. By taking an informed and disciplined approach, I can strive to make the most of my investments and harness the power of compound returns in a way that aligns with my long-term financial goals.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA has slumped, but I’m loving it!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian holds a lot of growth stocks in his Stocks and Shares ISA that have been sold off. But…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares double in value?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares have come under pressure in 2023 as interest rates have extended beyond optimal levels. But could they double…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying only 10 shares

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a long-term approach to investing in the stock market, this writer believes he could realistically aim for a…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use £10 a day to try and build a £10,000 annual second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how regularly putting aside a modest sum of money to invest could help him build a sizeable…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Are cheap UK dividend shares a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity?

| Matthew Dumigan

With their current affordability and promising yields, our writer explores whether now could be an ideal time to load up…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Value stocks vs growth stocks: which should I buy for my ISA?

| Matthew Dumigan

In deciding whether to invest in value stocks or growth stocks, our writer looks at individual financial goals, risk tolerance,…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin, I’d load up on UK stocks to target high returns instead

| Matthew Dumigan

While Bitcoin offers the potential for quick gains, our writer believes investing in UK stocks is a better way to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 beautiful FTSE 100 bargains I’m hoping to buy in November!

| Royston Wild

I'm building a list of brilliant cheap shares to buy for when I next have cash to invest. Here are…

Read more »