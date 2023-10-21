Home » Investing Articles » 3 top value FTSE 100 shares to consider buying right now

3 top value FTSE 100 shares to consider buying right now

I reckon FTSE 100 shares could be among the best stock market buys anywhere. And risky times are good times to buy, right?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of FTSE 100 shares look like great value to me right now. So what are my top three sectors, and which is my best value pick in each one?

For the first part, I’d say the banking, home construction and insurance sectors feature the best value stocks right now.

But my individual favourite in each one is a harder choice.

Best bank

I’m torn between Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays (LSE: BARC) here. But I think Barclays just edges it.

Both have had a poor five years and show low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. Barclays is easily the lower, at just 4.8, with Lloyds on 6.

Lloyds has a 5.9% dividend yield, compared to 5.1% at Barclays. But that’s just a one-year snapshot.

Barclays’ risk profile helps me split the two. I think it’s mostly down to its US banking arm. We’ve seen some banks fail there, and others are under stress.

I just don’t think Barclays faces the same risk as its poorly-regulated US peers. We could be in for a fair bit more pain for the banking sector, and Barclays could fall further.

But I just see its UK-regulated balance sheet as attractively strong.

Best housebuilder

My top FTSE 100 housebuilder is a clearer choice, Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.)

The shares are up from their summer lows, but I reckon they still offer great value. The P/E is modest, at about 11.5. But coupled with an 8.8% dividend forecast, what’s not to like?

Well, actually, there’s one big thing not to like, and that’s high mortgage rates. Lloyds, the UK’s biggest mortgage lender, has had to set aside more than £600m so far this year in bad debt provisions.

And high rates could be with us for more years than we’d hoped. I just can’t see us getting back to pre-inflation levels any time soon.

Still, I buy stocks for the long term, and I see a cash cow for at least the next 20 years here.

Oh, and I might pick Taylor Wimpey, but I’d be happy with any from the sector.

Best insurer

The insurance sector makes for another tricky choice. I see some great buys, but I’ll stick with the one I already bought, Aviva (LSE: AV.)

It’s not just the 7.8% forecast dividend yield, though that’s a big help. And earnings should cover the cash well enough.

I see a fair bit of pressure on insurance firms, for tight cost control to make them slimmer and fitter.

Aviva has been through that, though it could take a couple more years before we know what it’s really made of.

Those few years don’t exactly look like being extra bright for finance-related companies. So there might well be chances to buy the shares more cheaply in the future.

But strong earnings growth forecasts make Aviva my buy of the sector. They’d drop the P/E to 8.6 by 2025 if they’re right.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

“My best-performing UK stock in 2023 has been…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

Four very different UK stocks owned by a Fool.co.uk contractor are highlighted for their performance in 2023 so far.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Darktrace shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

It's been one of the boom-and-bust stocks of the past few years. But could Darktrace shares be set for a…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,430 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores one recovering healthcare company with a small yield and the potential to propel dividends to new heights…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing For Beginners

2 top equity income funds to consider for an ISA or SIPP

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights two equity income funds that have beaten the market over the long run and look capable of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares at £2?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have given back some of their gains since peaking a couple of months ago. So, are we looking…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

No savings at 45? I’d buy cheap UK shares to aim for a richer retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in UK shares while they’re cheap can help secure a far more luxurious retirement lifestyle, even when starting later…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 underrated passive income stock I’d buy and hold!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian is boosting his dividend stream with this overlooked FTSE 250 income stock that looks perfectly positioned to thrive…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Persimmon shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Dr. James Fox

Persimmon shares are trading just above their 10-year lows. Suffice to say, an investment a year ago wouldn't have been…

Read more »