Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what I’ll do if the Lloyds share price falls below 40p

Here’s what I’ll do if the Lloyds share price falls below 40p

The Lloyds share price fell 2.26% yesterday, double the FTSE 100’s drop of 1.17%. If it falls further, there’s only one thing to do.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the start of the year, I thought the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price looked dirt cheap, trading at just over 47p. It looks even cheaper today (20 October), having falling more than 10% to 42.02p a share. And it could get cheaper still.

Lloyds shares are a bit of a mystery. The bank took the best part of a decade to sort itself out after the financial crisis, with its shares bumping up and down for years. I assumed that when it had cleaned up its act, returned to profitability and resumed dividends, the share price would fly again. Yet it hasn’t happened.

Lloyds make so much money these days that after every set of quarterly results, campaigners call for a windfall tax. In July, it reported a 23% rise in first-half profits to £3.8bn, yet its shares fell. Markets had expected £4bn.

What’s not to like?

Its shares currently yield 5.7%, covered three times by earnings. Next year, they’re forecast to yield 6.6%, with cover of 2.7. That’s a riveting rate of income and set to rise higher. Yet investors continue to turn their noses up at the stock.

Lloyds isn’t to blame for soaring interest rates or falling house prices. Yet as the UK’s biggest mortgage lender, it’s in the firing line anyway. It has set aside £662m for potentially bad loans, up 76% on last year. Naturally, investors didn’t like that.

Higher interest rates have boosted net margins, the difference between what Lloyds pays savers and charges borrowers. Yet now that tailwind is fading. Margins are forecast to fall from 3.22% in the first three months of 2023 to 3.1% by the year end.

The high street banks have come under fire for failing to pass on interest rate rises to savers, and this has hit deposits, which dropped £5.5bn in the first half. I’m not too worried. This is a fraction of the £469.8bn worth of deposits it still holds.

I can see why investors aren’t falling over themselves to buy Lloyds shares today, and the Israel-Hamas war has given investors another reason to hold off. I’ve noticed that when the FTSE 100 climbs, Lloyds shares climbs faster still. When the index falls, its shares falls faster too. 

I’m ready to buy them

That tells me it is particularly vulnerable to investor sentiment. Which also tells me that if markets crash on Middle East fears, Lloyds will crash harder. It isn’t hard to imagine the share price falling below 40p in the next few days at which point I would find it impossible to resist. And here’s why.

At some point, interest rates will peak, investor sentiment will pick up, and markets will recover. When that happens, Lloyds could outpace the wider FTSE 100 recovery. Investors who buy when the misery index is high could reap the rewards.

The risk is that Lloyds could continue to disappoint. Its shares look dirt cheap, trading at 5.7 times earnings with a price-to-book ratio of 0.6. Yet I’ve been saying that for years and, in practice, it’s meant nothing.

That won’t stop me from topping up my existing stake if the Lloyds share price dips below 40p. At some point, the stock will recover. Until it does, I’ll have my dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

I just bought this FTSE 250 defence star as war breaks out

| Tom Rodgers

With conflicts breaking out in Europe and the Middle East, one FTSE 250 defence growth stock stands out above the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Yielding close to 4%, here’s one rock-solid passive income stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she’s bullish on this passive income stock with its excellent fundamentals and solid yield.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the boohoo share price?

| Gordon Best

Investor's in boohoo have had a rough ride in the last few years, but is the worst now over, or…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Why the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) share price has been soaring

| Kevin Godbold

Despite strong progress already, the clever business behind InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) could drive the share price higher. 

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Rolls-Royce shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have today

| Muhammad Cheema

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a terrific run in 2023. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at how justified this is…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 exceptional FTSE 250 shares I’d buy to ride the next stock market boom

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) stocks he thinks could deliver serious gains as and when market sentiment…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

5 world-class UK stocks I’d buy today and hold for decades

| Harvey Jones

Today's troubles present a great opportunity to buy cheap UK stocks with the aim of holding them for years. I…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Are these FTSE 100 stocks too good to miss?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool has these three FTSE 100 stocks on his watchlist. As he considers buying them, are they simply too…

Read more »