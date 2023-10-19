Home » Investing Articles » Is it too late to buy the 3 best-performing FTSE 100 shares of the year?

Is it too late to buy the 3 best-performing FTSE 100 shares of the year?

These three FTSE 100 shares have smashed the index over the last 12 months. The question is: can they now repeat the trick?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When deciding which FTSE 100 shares to buy, I’m always wary of picking recent winners. There’s a danger of buying at the top of the cycle and suffering a quick and brutal loss, instead of the hoped-for gains. I’m wary of bandwagon jumping.

Yet all too often I refuse to buy a stock for that reason, only to watch it soar even higher. So how do the best FTSE 100 stocks of the last year stack up today?

Picking winners

Far and away the best performer of the last 12 months is aircraft engine maker Rolls Royce (LSE: RR), up 204.53% in that time. If I’d invested £10k a year ago, I’d have £30,453 today.

Funnily enough, I really did buy Rolls-Royce a year ago, right at the bottom of the cycle. Sadly, I only invested a tiny sum, even by my modest standards. I thought it had been oversold, but I didn’t expect what happened next.

This kind of fabulous return can play with your mind (if only, if only…). What I will say is this. There’s next to no chance of Rolls-Royce growing another 200% in the next 12 months, in my view.

It’s finished its catch-up phase, with the stock now trading at 109 times earnings. Now comes the long, hard slog of building profitability and dividends. I’d like to buy and hold the stock for the long term, but I’ll watch and wait for a dip.

British Gas owner Centrica (LSE: CNA) is the second best FTSE 100 performer over the last year, up 124.47%. As an oil and gas producer, its stock has benefited from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent energy shock. 

Profits at British Gas Energy are soaring too, as changes to the energy price cap allow it to recover more costs.

First-half statutory operating profits jumped from a £1.1bn loss in 2022 into a £6.5bn gain. Middle Eastern uncertainty is giving it a further lift, with Brent crude oil price back around $90.

I’m more tempted to buy Centrica than Rolls but I can’t quite do it. Again, it’s gone too far, too fast for my liking. I have to accept that I’ve missed out.

I’m still buying losers

So what about third placed Marks & Spencer Group (LSE: MKS), which has regained its FTSE 100 slot after rising 118.81% over the last year? That’s quite a turn around, given its long-term struggles and the wider retail malaise.

Revenues jumped 9.6% in 2023 to £11.93bn, with pre-tax profits up 21.4% to £475.7m.

Chairman Archie Norman has helped turn the business around after what he calls “years of drift”, freeing the group from the shackles of its legacy store network and making a belated digital shift. Soon it may restore the dividend too.

M&S still looks good value at 11.9 times earnings, and if it can put on a show during the cost-of-living crisis, it should do even better once conditions improve.

Once again though, I’m struggling to buy a stock that’s more than doubled in a year. I hate arriving to a party late. Instead, I’ll stick to buying tomorrow’s ‘losers’, in the hope they turn into future winners further down the line. I’d rather invest before they grow 100%, rather than afterwards.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in dividend stocks for a £250 monthly passive income?

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explains how they'd go about investing in a diversified basket of dividend stocks to earn a substantial and…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d mimic Warren Buffett’s investment strategy to target lifetime passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer takes a closer look at some of Warren Buffett's golden rules for building serious wealth over time by…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

2024 stock market crash: an opportunity to buy dirt-cheap UK shares?

| Matthew Dumigan

Despite the risks and challenges posed by a stock market crash, our writer shares why they view it as an…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA for passive income in 2024 and beyond

| Harshil Patel

Despite higher interest rates, a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a lucrative option for long-term investors looking for income.

Read more »

Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK
Investing Articles

5 UK shares Fools think the market is underestimating

| The Motley Fool Staff

The results are in - and there's a double nomination for one UK icon whose shares are not being given…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Data-driven investing

| Malcolm Wheatley

You have an investment strategy of some sort. But is it succeeding — and how do you know? Even if…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to invest £20,000 for a lifetime of passive income

| Stephen Wright

The annual passive income generated by Warren Buffett’s $1.3bn investment in American Express has gone from $41m to $302m. Stephen…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Market Movers

Will GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy hurt UK stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The use of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic could have implications for a range of industries. Could UK stocks…

Read more »