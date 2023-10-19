Home » Investing Articles » Is a 12% drop in the Rightmove share price the cue for investors to start buying?

Is a 12% drop in the Rightmove share price the cue for investors to start buying?

The Rightmove share price is under pressure as news of tougher competition is emerging. But Stephen Wright doesn’t think investors should be too worried.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rightmove (LSE:RMV) share price just fell 12% on Thursday (19 October). I think this is one of the best FTSE 100 businesses around, so could this be a buying opportunity?

The stock is falling due to reports that rival OnTheMarket is being acquired by US-based CoStar Group. This should result in a significant new competitor for the UK’s online property platform.

A strong business

I’ve been an admirer of Rightmove as a business for some time. I used to own shares in the company, but subsequently sold them because the price got to a level that I thought was unjustified. 

The business clearly has some impressive metrics. As an online platform, it has relatively low capital requirements, meaning that a lot of the cash it generates can be used for dividends and share buybacks.

The company’s balance sheet is also first rate, with more cash than debt. This means it’s unlikely to get into difficulties during an economic downturn. 

The business also looks to benefit from a strong network effect. Buyers visit the website because it’s where the most properties are listed and sellers list properties there because it’s where buyers look.

That last point is in question right now, though. Investors are concerned that being acquired by CoStar (a company roughly six times Rightmove’s size) will make OnTheMarket a serious challenger?

Should investors be worried?

A change in the competitive landscape is obviously significant for the UK’s largest property platform. But does it justify a 12% drop in the company’s share price?

In my view, the business isn’t worth 12% less than it was before the announcement. I think the market is underestimating the strength of the company’s ability to withstand competitors.

Even with CoStar’s resources behind it, OnTheMarket might well have a difficult time trying to disrupt Rightmove’s position. Drawing customers away from the platform people are used to will be quite a challenge.

More likely, in my view, is that OnTheMarket establishes itself as an additional major player. So instead of just marketing properties on Rightmove, agents would list on both.

That would be a great result for OnTheMarket shareholders. But it would also mean that Rightmove shareholders have little to worry about.

A stock to buy?

In my view, the stock is worth 12% less it was before the announcement. But I also didn’t think it was worth £5.75 per share before.

At the moment, the share price is around £5, which is about what I think it’s worth. In fact, it’s just below the level I sold it at back in May.

In other words, the recent drop has just brought the share price back into line with where I thought it ought to be. As a result, I’m not looking to seize the moment and buy the stock.

I’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation with OnTheMarket though. And if Rightmove shares fall any further, I might well see a buying opportunity.

I’m sticking by the view that Rightmove is one of the strongest FTSE 100 companies and one of the best stocks to own. The latest news doesn’t convince me otherwise.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CoStar Group and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 value stocks I’d consider buying before markets jump in 2024

| Paul Summers

An abundance of bearishness means now could be a great time to go hunting for value stocks. Here are three…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I’d buy 14,229 shares of this bank to generate £100 of monthly passive income

| Muhammad Cheema

With a dividend yield of 5.5%, Muhammad Cheema takes a look at how Barclays shares can generate a healthy monthly…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up less than 8% in 5 years, is the FTSE 100 a busted flush?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 is up a mere 7.7% over five years. This has left the London market looking far too…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I love the look of this FTSE 250 company for building a second income

| Gordon Best

There are plenty of companies in the FTSE 250 paying a high dividend, but few appear as undervalued as one…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Dividend Shares

1 risky income stock to consider buying, and 1 I’d avoid

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's keen to buy income stocks with a yield above 5%, but says that the risk…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Deliveroo share price heading back up to 200p?

| Kevin Godbold

The Deliveroo share price has been creeping up in anticipation of earnings ahead. Can the business and stock momentum continue?

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Hargreaves Lansdown share price falls, here’s why it’s on my buy list

| Alan Oscroft

The Hargreaves Lansdown share price has been dipping in 2023. How much lower could it go before I can't resist…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

An 8%+ yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a top bank in 2024/25

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the dividend forecast for a UK bank that already has the sector's highest yield in the…

Read more »