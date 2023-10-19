Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £10k into Tesco shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d put £10k into Tesco shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

Tesco shares are one of 2023’s FTSE 100 winners so far. But after a few ups and downs in recent years, what might 2024 hold?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesco plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares have had a good run so far in 2023, up 23% at the time of writing.

That means £10k put into the stock at the beginning of 2023 would be worth £12.3k today.

If I could do that every year, I’d be a very happy investor. In fact, it would put me ahead of even billionaire Warren Buffett. He’s managed an average return of ‘only’ 20% per year since he took over Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Pah!

To be serious, Tesco shares are actually pretty flat over the past five years, and a look at the chart tells me a few things.

Contrarian

When the stock market crashed in 2020, Tesco shares stayed up. Then when most stocks recovered as Covid faded, Tesco fell back.

So, something as dull and boring as a supermarket stock is actually a contrarian favourite? That’s certainly what it looks like.

But it actually makes sense, and I’ll explain why.

There’s one mistake I definitely try to avoid, and it’s a very common one. That’s to only think about investing in safe defensive shares after the stock market falls on hard times.

Safety margin

When times are good and share prices are flying, it’s easy to forget about risk. See a great new growth stock opportunity? It’s a bullish time, so pile in.

I’ve done it, for sure. I’d bet most stock market investors have.

Thankfully, I haven’t made the mistake too often. And these days, I can generally stop myself and think no, I should lay down some more top dividend stocks instead.

What’s happened to Tesco stock in the past few years makes it clear that investors see it as defensive. They’ve been buying in the hard times, and selling when things looked better.

2023 clouds

And as the economic clouds have gathered again in 2023, the market has turned back to the safety of good old Tesco shares again.

So, what does that say about buying Tesco today? Are we looking at a good value stock?

Well, the ups and downs of the share price don’t tell the whole story. It might have gone nowhere overall in five years, but Tesco has been paying good dividends.

They’ve been around 4% per year, with the same forecast for this year. And that’s really not too shabby at all.

Buy now?

The main risk I think is that we could well see a contrarian dip in Tesco shares in the next year or two. When bullishness returns to the stock market, I suspect the crowds could turn away from Tesco and go buy some risky growth stuff instead.

So, this year’s 23% gains to date might even reverse in 2024. And Warren Buffett will probably end up beating me after all.

But I think Tesco could be a good long-term potential buy for those who want a bit of safety in their stocks. I’d rate it as one to top up at regular intervals, to cope with any volatility. Or just consider buying on the dips.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in the FTSE 100 after Black Monday, here’s how much passive income I’d have now!

| James Beard

On the 36th anniversary of Black Monday, I wonder how much income would be generated today, from £1,000 invested in…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy the 3 best-performing FTSE 100 shares of the year?

| Harvey Jones

These three FTSE 100 shares have smashed the index over the last 12 months. The question is: can they now…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in dividend stocks for a £250 monthly passive income?

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explains how they'd go about investing in a diversified basket of dividend stocks to earn a substantial and…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d mimic Warren Buffett’s investment strategy to target lifetime passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer takes a closer look at some of Warren Buffett's golden rules for building serious wealth over time by…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

2024 stock market crash: an opportunity to buy dirt-cheap UK shares?

| Matthew Dumigan

Despite the risks and challenges posed by a stock market crash, our writer shares why they view it as an…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA for passive income in 2024 and beyond

| Harshil Patel

Despite higher interest rates, a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a lucrative option for long-term investors looking for income.

Read more »

Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK
Investing Articles

5 UK shares Fools think the market is underestimating

| The Motley Fool Staff

The results are in - and there's a double nomination for one UK icon whose shares are not being given…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Data-driven investing

| Malcolm Wheatley

You have an investment strategy of some sort. But is it succeeding — and how do you know? Even if…

Read more »