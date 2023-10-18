Home » Investing Articles » UK housing shares: be greedy when others are fearful

UK housing shares: be greedy when others are fearful

There is widespread fear about UK housing shares as property values fall, but it’s likely a correction. Here is my plan of action.

Latest posts by Michael Que (see all)
Published
| More on:
Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK housing shares have fallen across the board. There is widespread fear in the housing market, with many headlines pointing out that prices are declining at record rates. However, there are specific companies that I choose to be greedy about while others are panicking.

Is the housing market going to crash?

First, it’s important to note that housing prices are still higher than they were before the pandemic. Stimuluses and low interest rates artificially inflated housing demand. What we are seeing right now should be described more as a correction rather than an Armageddon of the housing market.

One factor that will continue to drive housing prices is the shortage of homes. The UK has built the fewest residentials in Europe since the 1980s, and the British spend the most on housing out of any other OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) country. Furthermore, real wage growth is now outpacing inflation and should provide a strong backbone to the market.

Therefore, companies that can take advantage of this crisis are UK housebuilders. House building has slowed down even more due to interest rates and falling housing prices. As a result, those that dominate the sector have become powerful because they own massive scores of undeveloped lands and control the housing supply. Subsequently, parliament continues to debate deregulation and subsidies to support housebuilders and solve the housing shortage.

Berkeley Group Holdings

One of the major housebuilders in the UK is Berkeley Group Holdings (LSE: BKG), which is still down over 25% from its peak in 2020 and 8% from earlier this year. It’s mainly a residential property developer and builder in London, Birmingham, and the South of England. It recently became the largest new house builder in London.

What’s significant is that the value of the land owned by Berkeley is worth over £3bn. That’s almost three quarters of its market capitalisation. It has a price-to-book ratio of just 1.28, meaning investors are barely valuing it over what its assets are worth.

Revenue and free cash flow have decreased since pre-pandemic. However, it’s to be expected that Berkeley Group couldn’t build as many homes due to pandemic restrictions and has delayed new construction in the face of high interest rates and a tough real estate market.

However, there are three things that make Berkeley Group attractive to me. First, its price-to-book ratio is near its 10-year low. Second, revenue for Berkeley is sure to pick up as housing is a necessity that needs to be filled. With a huge backlog of houses waiting to be built, revenue has a lot more room to grow. Finally, though Berkeley’s dividend yield hasn’t been consistent, it has ranged from 1.96% to a respectable 7.32% in the past nine years.

YearAverage Yield
20231.96%
20226.99%
20215.82%
20202.80%
20191.99%
20182.91%
20175.27%
20167.32%
20155.98%
20141.56%

While I wait for house building to inevitably pick up and increase the stock price, I can also get a decent return through dividends.

Conclusion

Overall, I see housebuilder stocks as an attractive investment due to the inevitability of their rebound. The UK economy will not be able to function if housing prices remain this elevated, and support for private house building is one of the main ways to increase supply. Therefore, by buying shares in Berkeley Group soon, I believe I’d be safely capitalising on the fear in the housing market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Michael Que has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

The Whitbread share price is on a roll. I think there’s more to come

| Paul Summers

Outperforming the FTSE 100 in 2023, the Whitbread share price is recovering. Paul Summers takes a look at its half-year…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Growth Shares

Why Manchester United shares are still in cloud cuckoo land

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest Manchester United takeover situation and explains why he thinks its shares aren't worth buying.

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Dividend Shares

The FTSE 100’s biggest bargain? BP shares can gain 80%, says broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares are up about 15% in 2023. Yet they still look quite cheap and analysts at Barclays believe the…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I’d use a stock market crash to try and retire early!

| Charlie Keough

Talk of a stock market crash doesn't have this Fool worried. Instead, he'd use it as a chance to set…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is this overlooked FTSE heavyweight set to soar on latest China data?

| Simon Watkins

With better-than-expected economic data from China, a great core business, and high dividend yields, is it time to buy this…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

8,725,000 reasons to buy Aston Martin shares now?

| James Beard

Insiders recently bought nearly 9m Aston Martin shares worth over £22m. Have I left it too late to buy a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that could be big winners in the next decade and beyond!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores two growth stocks from his portfolio that he believes are perfectly positioned to surge by 2033 and…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Is October a good time to buy dividend shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

As interest rates rise, investors are getting concerned about debt-ridden dividend shares. But Zaven Boyrazian explains why this worry may…

Read more »