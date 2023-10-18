Home » Investing Articles » No savings? I’d buy these 2 stocks to start earning passive income today

No savings? I’d buy these 2 stocks to start earning passive income today

Here, this Fool targets a FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stock he think’s investors should consider when looking to generate passive income.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Starting out on an investment journey with no savings can be daunting. However, I think one of the best ways for investors to begin growing their funds is by targeting passive income.

Its often thought that we need a large sum of cash to start generating a lot of money from investing in income stocks. But this is far from true. And over time, smaller pots of cash can begin to grow.

If I had to start today, here are two stocks I’d target.

FTSE 100 stalwart

My first stop would be Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). In terms of passive income opportunities, in my opinion, I’d be hard-pressed to find many better options out there.

As I write, it currently offers investors a dividend yield of just above 9%. This places it fifth in terms of the FTSE 100 highest payers. It also sits firmly above the average of the index (3%-4%).

What’s more, the business introduced a plan to drive shareholder rewards. With it already generating £3.6bn in cumulative dividends, it’s on track to reach its target of £5.6bn-£5.9bn by next year.

Now, I do have a few concerns with Legal & General. To start, the stock has taken a hit in recent times due to the volatility seen in the financial sector following issues earlier this year. And it’s yet to recover from this.

In addition, the firm’s CEO, Sir Nigel Wilson, has been at the helm for more than a decade. However, he’s set to step down at the end of the year and this could spark uncertainty.

Regardless, as a business with a strong customer base, I remain bullish on the stock for the long term.

FTSE 250 growth stock

My next choice would be the exciting FTSE 250 company Games Workshop (LSE: GAW). The business has experienced major growth in the last five years. And as a result, so has its dividend.

Currently, Games Workshop yields around 4.5%. In the last decade, this has grown a whopping 400%.

It’s not only a growing dividend that I’m attracted to. Despite headwinds, the business has been able to post consistent double-digit revenue growth in the last few years, including 14% in its latest update.

One of the largest threats to the business is rising competition as powerhouses such as Disney try and grab a share of its lucrative market. Therefore, to offset this, it’s placed a larger emphasis on non-plastic revenue streams. The most noticeable of these is its upcoming series on Amazon.

It’s been successful in passing on costs to consumers as inflation continues to eat away at its bottom line. Yet should costs continue to rise, potential further price hikes could see customers looking elsewhere.

With its loyal customer base, I’m not too concerned about this. And with it highlighting its growth capabilities in recent times, I think the years ahead have the potential to be exciting for the business.

What I’d do

If I were starting today, I’d strongly consider both companies. I already own Legal & General stock. But with any spare cash in the weeks ahead, I’m looking to buy some shares in both. I think other investors should consider these stocks too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Charlie Keough has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Are Barratt Developments shares a falling knife?

| Andrew Mackie

After another disappointing trading update, Andrew Mackie assesses whether Barratt Developments' shares are a buy for his ISA portfolio.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Why FTSE 100 stock Whitbread might just have started the next bull market

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why results from FTSE 100 stock Whitbread have fired me up to look for other share opportunities for a…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

UK housing shares: be greedy when others are fearful

| Michael Que

There is widespread fear about UK housing shares as property values fall, but it's likely a correction. Here is my…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

The Whitbread share price is on a roll. I think there’s more to come

| Paul Summers

Outperforming the FTSE 100 in 2023, the Whitbread share price is recovering. Paul Summers takes a look at its half-year…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Growth Shares

Why Manchester United shares are still in cloud cuckoo land

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest Manchester United takeover situation and explains why he thinks its shares aren't worth buying.

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Dividend Shares

The FTSE 100’s biggest bargain? BP shares can gain 80%, says broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares are up about 15% in 2023. Yet they still look quite cheap and analysts at Barclays believe the…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I’d use a stock market crash to try and retire early!

| Charlie Keough

Talk of a stock market crash doesn't have this Fool worried. Instead, he'd use it as a chance to set…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is this overlooked FTSE heavyweight set to soar on latest China data?

| Simon Watkins

With better-than-expected economic data from China, a great core business, and high dividend yields, is it time to buy this…

Read more »