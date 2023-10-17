Home » Investing Articles » With zero savings, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build my wealth

With zero savings, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build my wealth

Following Warren Buffett’s advice can make investors richer. But they have to use some investing common sense of their own too.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What I like about US billionaire Warren Buffett is that he isn’t just interested in making money. His philosophy on life is much deeper than that.

We’re talking about a man who said: “Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”

I can’t think of any other famous investor who would find such a poetic metaphor to highlight the importance of long-term investing.

If I had zero savings today, that quote would be my starting point. At some point, I hope to be sitting in the shade. Next to a nice beach. With no money worries. Nobody is going to plant that tree for me. So I’d better get cracking.

Time to plant a tree

There’s no time like the present, but especially today. Stock markets have been volatile lately, as rising interest rates destroy investor sentiment. However, we are nearing the point where interest rates finally peak. When markets sense that’s going to happen, the animal spirits will hopefully revive.

I’m buying all the shares I can afford today, while valuations are still low and dividend yields are high.

As Warren Buffett puts it: “Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.”

Well I’m putting out my bucket. I just wish it was bigger.

Obviously, these are tough times. The younger generation has it particularly hard, with high rents, student debt and stagnant wages. Not everybody can afford to invest, and I get that. But many who can, don’t. Their money trickles away and they have nothing to show for it.

Buffett has some advice for them: “Do not save what is left after spending. Instead, spend what is left after saving.

If I had no savings, I’d try to reset my priorities.

Think far ahead

For UK investors who want to buy individual stocks, I think the FTSE 100 is the best place to start. I’d only take a punt on whizzy growth stocks after I’d built up a balanced portfolio of around a dozen solid blue-chips.

I’d follow this tip from a certain Mr Buffett: “If you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.”

Although my preference is 20 years.

I’d also tread carefully around growth stocks that everyone is raving about. Chasing fads and fashions can be costly, as Buffett has pointed out saying: “What the wise do in the beginning, fools do in the end.”

I don’t want to be that fool.

As well as growth, I would want my portfolio to generate a rising passive income. I’ll reinvest all the dividends I receive straight back into portfolio, and only draw them as income after I retire. That way, I’m making money without even thinking about it.

Again, I’m following Buffett who said: “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

Dividend stocks pay me income when I sleep. With luck, they’ll help me build sufficient wealth that I won’t have to work ’til I drop.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Up 10% in a week! What’s driving the BP share price?

| Harvey Jones

I'm sad to say I've missed out on the recent blistering BP share price recovery. Is there still an opportunity…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

An 8.9% yield but down 19%! This FTSE star looks a passive income gem

| Simon Watkins

Down 19% this year, but with a strong core business, a high yield, and undervalued to its peers, this stock…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could be some of the best to consider buying now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here are two FTSE 100 shares that could offer some impressive long-term growth and dividend potential despite being relatively boring…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

A bull market is coming! Will the Aviva share price rocket?

| Harvey Jones

I've been tempted by the Aviva share price for ages. If I delay my purchase until after the next stock…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Manchester United shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Manchester United shares plummeted on Monday despite UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe buying 25% of the club at a considerable premium.

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Investing Articles

3 ‘super safe’ dividend stocks I’d buy for passive income

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks that some dividend stocks have been so reliable that they're great candidates for the majority of passive…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

7.7% dividend yield! Is Glencore one of the best FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Glencore shares offer one of the highest forward dividend yields on the FTSE 100. So is it a buy to…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: October’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »