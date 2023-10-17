Home » Investing Articles » A bull market is coming! Will the Aviva share price rocket?

A bull market is coming! Will the Aviva share price rocket?

I’ve been tempted by the Aviva share price for ages. If I delay my purchase until after the next stock market rally, it won’t be as cheap.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Aviva (LSE: AV) share price hasn’t done much lately but that doesn’t worry me. It’s a solid FTSE 100 blue-chip with a terrific dividend income stream, currently yielding 7.6%.

Its shares are becalmed today but that could change when the stock market finally rallies. Should I buy them before it does?

That’s quite a yield

Aviva’s recent underwhelming share price performance is understandable, given all the headwinds out there.

The company is vulnerable to stock market performance as it holds huge sums to fund customer claims, plus it also has an investment arm, Aviva Investors.

Falling markets hit net investor flows in the first quarter, which fell 15% to £2.3bn. However, total assets under management climbed 4% to £154bn as markets enjoyed a strong start to 2023. That may have petered out due to recent stock market volatility, though.

Group CEO Amanda Blanc has worked hard to knock the business into share and its general insurance, protection & health, workplace and retirement divisions all posted double-digit growth in Q1. 

Private healthcare sales are booming amid growing disillusion with the NHS. Aviva is also enjoying success with bulk annuity sales and workplace pension schemes as higher wages feed through to higher pension contributions.

Its key general insurance business is also posting double-digit growth, impressive given the tough competition and the fact that Aviva shuns comparison sites.

Aviva is also on track to hit its £750m cost savings target by 2024, and has a solid Solvency II shareholder cover ratio of 196%. That’s after funding a £576m final dividend payment for 2022, along with a £300m share buy back and £75m pension scheme payment.

Blanc is committed to providing sustainable capital returns to shareholders, with dividend guidance of around £915m for 2023, and low-to mid-single digit growth in the cash cost of the dividend thereafter. Analysts expect a yield of 8.11% in 2023, rising to 8.62% in 2024.

Better times ahead?

If Aviva is so great, why is its share price so flat? That’s partly due to wider sentiment, which is negative today and may remain so. Also, investors can get higher yields from bonds or even cash, which has hit dividend stocks across the board. FTSE 100 stocks are out of favour, generally.

Much of this could change when the bull market finally arrives but I don’t think we’re there yet. Interest rates look set to stay higher for longer than we hoped.

There’s a risk that tighter monetary policy will tip the world into recession. As bond yields and cash savings rates rise, investors can get more income without having to take the added risk of equities.

Events in the Middle East could spiral out of control, driving up the oil price and smashing markets. On the other hand, we could still enjoy a Santa rally in the final months of 2023. As ever, the future’s not ours to see.

I’m not too worried. I’d rather buy Aviva before the next rally rather than afterwards. I’m keen to add it to my portfolio and will reinvesting those juicy dividends until brighter times and that bull market finally arrive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With zero savings, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build my wealth

| Harvey Jones

Following Warren Buffett's advice can make investors richer. But they have to use some investing common sense of their own…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Up 10% in a week! What’s driving the BP share price?

| Harvey Jones

I'm sad to say I've missed out on the recent blistering BP share price recovery. Is there still an opportunity…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

An 8.9% yield but down 19%! This FTSE star looks a passive income gem

| Simon Watkins

Down 19% this year, but with a strong core business, a high yield, and undervalued to its peers, this stock…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could be some of the best to consider buying now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here are two FTSE 100 shares that could offer some impressive long-term growth and dividend potential despite being relatively boring…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Manchester United shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Manchester United shares plummeted on Monday despite UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe buying 25% of the club at a considerable premium.

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Investing Articles

3 ‘super safe’ dividend stocks I’d buy for passive income

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks that some dividend stocks have been so reliable that they're great candidates for the majority of passive…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

7.7% dividend yield! Is Glencore one of the best FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Glencore shares offer one of the highest forward dividend yields on the FTSE 100. So is it a buy to…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: October’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »