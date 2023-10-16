Home » Investing Articles » Is Diageo stock the ultimate recession-proof investment to buy now?

Is Diageo stock the ultimate recession-proof investment to buy now?

Diageo’s strong brand portfolio makes it a wonderful buy at a fair price, I feel. I’m bullish on its ability to outperform even if a nasty recession hits.

Mark Tovey
Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m pondering whether to add Diageo stock to my portfolio, as the storm clouds of global economic turmoil gather.

Diageo is a London-based behemoth in the alcoholic beverages industry, renowned for household names like Guinness, Smirnoff, and Johnnie Walker.

And although past performance is no guarantee of future results, it has proven itself to be remarkably resilient during previous economic downturns.

Bottled resilience

So, what makes Diageo potentially a fortress against economic downturns?

Let’s start with its industry. The booze business has a long history of weathering financial storms. Even when times are tough, many still find solace in a glass or two. That makes Diageo’s extensive product range – from luxury to affordable – a reliable choice for consumers of all stripes.

During the 2007-08 financial crisis, while many companies were floundering, Diageo saw its revenues climb from £7.26bn in 2006 to £9.94bn in 2010.

During the pandemic era, the story was much the same. Revenues dipped only slightly, by 8.7% to £11.8 billion, in 2020. By June 2023, the company’s revenues had rocketed to a jaw-dropping £17.1 billion.

Raising the bar and the shares

But there’s more. Diageo recently kicked off a $1bn share buyback programme, a strong indicator of its financial health and optimistic future outlook.

Moreover, CEO Debra Crew is bullish about the company’s ability to tackle ongoing macroeconomic challenges, expecting “a gradual improvement on both organic net sales and operating profit growth” in the coming fiscal year.

Poring over the figures

I don’t need to down a shot of Captain Morgan to appreciate the strong performance of Diageo’s financials.

With a market capitalisation of £68.5bn and an enterprise value of £83.86bn, the company is a heavyweight in the drinks industry. Its profit margin stands at an impressive 21.8%.

However, it’s crucial to note a couple of risks. Firstly, the company’s total debt is £17.3bn, which could be a concern given how interest rates have shot up since 2022.

Secondly, the stock has a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.5, which looks a little steep and leaves it at risk of a correction if results disappoint.

What’s the verdict?

Yet I feel Diageo’s historical resilience, diverse product offerings, and healthy margins make it a tantalising option for my portfolio.

The company isn’t trading at basement-bargain valuations, but I don’t mind. In the wise words of Warren Buffett: “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” I believe this perfectly encapsulates the investment case for Diageo.

Given its robust financials and historical resilience, I’m convinced that Diageo will serve as a financial bulwark in my portfolio. I plan to add some shares as soon as I have some spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

Could Manchester United shares benefit from this tech mogul’s prediction?

| Mark Tovey

Scott Galloway, a professor and entrepreneur, predicts massive profits for investors in football clubs. So, should I buy Manchester United…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing For Beginners

Index funds vs ETFs: what’s the best choice for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tracker funds can be a good choice for a Stocks and Shares ISA as they offer diversification at a low…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Below 44p, is the Lloyds share price the biggest bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Charlie Keough

With the Lloyds share price at almost 44p, this Fool senses value. Here, he explores the stock further and assesses…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE small-cap company about to crack the American market?

| Kevin Godbold

Exciting FDA approval could help this FTSE business grow in the US and drive the stock higher on the back…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

When will the Aviva share price hit £5?

| Dr. James Fox

The Aviva share price has demonstrated some volatility this year, but it's looking cheap. Should investors gear up for a…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d turn a Stocks & Shares ISA into a reliable source of income

| Dr. James Fox

Investors in the UK can take advantage of the Stocks & Shares ISA investment wrapper to generate a consistent source…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

What’s wrong with the Glencore share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Glencore share price has been sliding as it takes a hit from today's political and economic worries. So what…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Could the Rolls-Royce share price hit 300p? Here’s what the charts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers some key numbers relating to the Rolls-Royce share price as he tries to understand where the stock…

Read more »