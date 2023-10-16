Home » Investing Articles » Below 44p, is the Lloyds share price the biggest bargain on the FTSE 100?

Below 44p, is the Lloyds share price the biggest bargain on the FTSE 100?

With the Lloyds share price at almost 44p, this Fool senses value. Here, he explores the stock further and assesses whether now is the time to buy.

Charlie Keough


| More on:


Image source: Getty Images

As I continue my search for high-quality companies that I can snap up (and hopefully see some handsome returns on in the years and decades ahead), I can’t help but wonder why the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price is so low.

Share price history

It’s been a torrid time for Lloyds shareholders as of late. And looking back on the stock’s performance in the past few years doesn’t make for a pretty viewing.

Five years ago, I could have snapped up a share in the bank for 58p. Today, I could pick one up for less than 44p.

The last 12 months have offered investors some optimism, with the stock rising, albeit by little more than 2%. Year to date, however, its almost-8% fall is more telling of the struggles it’s been through.

Lloyds concerns

This track record is concerning. And I can see why some would question my bullish stance on Lloyds.

Clearly, a threat to Lloyds of late has been red-hot inflation. With global rates touching levels not seen in decades, the financial sector has taken a large hit this year.

As a result, central banks, including the Bank of England, have set out on aggressive rate hike cycles. And while the business has seen a major jump in its net interest income as a result, higher rates mean customers are more likely to default. For the first half of 2023, impairment charges sat at £662m.

Its UK focus may also be a deterrent for investors. Where its competitors offer a more diversified business model, Lloyds’ domestic focus makes it more prone to any blips in the UK economy.

Some positives

Despite these concerns, I remain optimistic. And as a Fool, I’m not worried about where the share price will be in 10 weeks or months, but instead 10 years.

With that in mind, I’m a big fan of the strategy implemented by Lloyds early last year. As part of this, the business, spearheaded by CEO Charlie Nunn, plans to invest over £3bn to diversify its revenue streams. As a long-term investor, these are encouraging signs.

Solid passive income

On top of that, I’m slowly building an investment portfolio that provides me with a solid passive income. And Lloyds is a big part of this.

As I write, the stock provides a dividend yield just shy of 6%, which is around double that of the average of its FTSE 100 peers. And while it doesn’t beat inflation, it beats leaving my cash sitting in a bank.

Of course, with dividends, I’m always aware they can be reduced or cut altogether at any time by a business. However, with Lloyds’ dividend covered over three times by earnings, I’m confident in the firm’s capacity to pay out. With forecasts next year placing the yield closer to 7%, there may also be room for growth.

Bargain or trap?

At its current price, I see Lloyds as a bargain. Trading at around five times earnings, I see value. And with it building foundations for the future, I’m hopeful it will deliver. The passive income opportunity is an added bonus too.

In the weeks ahead, I plan to top up my holdings with any spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

