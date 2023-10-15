Home » Investing Articles » When will Lloyds shares hit 60p again?

When will Lloyds shares hit 60p again?

Before the pandemic, Lloyds shares frequently traded around 60p. The bank’s fundamentals have improved so why is the stock so discounted?

Dr. James Fox
Published
I’ve been taking advantage of the recent deterioration in the price of Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares to top up my holdings. The blue-chip bank is currently trading around 43p, down from highs around 54p earlier in the year.

Trading at a discount

Prior to the pandemic, Lloyds shares were frequently hovering around the 60p mark. The stock has not reached that high in the years since. And I find this particularly interesting.

After all, at the time, the UK had already voted for Brexit — a risk factor that kept the stock depressed for a while — and interest rates were near zero to stimulate growth.

Lloyds was also less profitable than it is today. The bank delivered £4.2bn in profit before tax in 2019 versus £6.9bn last year. So, why are Lloyds shares trading at a discount versus their pre-pandemic levels?

Default risks

Lloyds shares, like other banks, were pushing upwards until February when the SVB fiasco sent financial stocks into reverse.

While SVB was something of a warning for the industry, interest rates have since pushed higher, extending far beyond the Goldilocks zone.

The relationship between interest rates and bank profitability isn’t a simple one. On one side, there’s a tailwind as net interest margins have increased with rising interest rates.

On the other hand, as interest rates have extended beyond 3%, there’s been increasing concern about the capacity of individuals and businesses to make their growing repayments.

Under the bank’s worst-case forecast, expected credit losses could reach £10.1bn. To put that into context, under the base-case scenario, the bank foresees expected credit losses of £4.2bn.

Source: Lloyds

Is it really that bad?

Since Lloyds published the above forecasts in its half-year results in late-July, there have been some broad sentiment changes.

With UK economic growth supposedly stronger than we had expected, and more signs that interest rates have peaked, it’s possible that the worst-case scenario has been avoided.

Moreover, investors may find some peace in the recent UK banks stress stress. Under the stress scenario, its Common Equity Tier 1 (a measure of liquidity) would fall to 11.6%. Lloyds was the second-best performer of all UK banks.

The recent struggles of Metro Bank may have contributed to some further concerns about the health of the UK banking sector. However, after a new deal, announced on Sunday, an SVB-esque fiasco has been avoided.

Heading to 60p

Trading at 5.5 times earnings, Lloyds isn’t expensive. In fact, it trades at a significant discount to peers including HSBC, Standard Chartered, and other non-UK focused institutions. If we were to apply a price-to-earnings ratio comparable with its international peers (8 times), the stock would be trading around 65p.

Likewise, we can see that Lloyds trades with a price-to-book ratio of 0.58 times, inferring a 42% discount versus its tangible net asset value. Risk, in my opinion, is too heavily factored into the share price.

By comparison, US institutions trade with a P/B around one. As such, if we applied a P/B of one, we’d expect to see the Lloyds share price at 75p.

So, barring any severe economic slowdowns or mass defaults, I expect to see the Lloyds share price creep towards 60p.

