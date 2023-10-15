Home » Investing Articles » How much do I need to invest in income stocks to earn £15,000 a year?

How much do I need to invest in income stocks to earn £15,000 a year?

My retirement plan is to build a portfolio of top FTSE 100 income stocks. Today’s high dividend yields should turbo-charge my returns.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m investing in FTSE 100 income stocks to boost my State Pension when I retire, and now looks like a great time to buy them. With the average stock on the index yielding 3.6% a year, it won’t deliver instant riches though. 

If I invested, say, £1,000, I’d get income of just £36 in the first year. Frankly, I could spend that in an afternoon. However, by following the right strategy, I could generate income of almost £15,000 a year, which is roughly what the State Pension pays today. Here’s how I’d do it.

Planning ahead

It takes time to build a decent level of income from dividend shares. Even if I invested my full £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA allowance this year, a yield of 3.6% would only give me income of £720. That’s way short of my £10k target.

The first thing I’d do to get round this is buy individual stocks rather than a FTSE 100 tracker, targeting those that offer more generous yields today.

Aviva, Rio Tinto, Imperial Brands, M&G and Vodafone Group offer yields ranging from 8% to 10% a year. If I filled my portfolio with stocks like these, I could up my average yield to 8.5%. That would give me income of £1,700 in the first year of my £20k ISA. Now that’s a bit better.

I wouldn’t draw that income today. Instead, I’d reinvest every dividend straight back into my portfolio, to buy more shares in my chosen companies. Then I’d keep doing it, year after year after year. Plus I’d get share price growth on top, when markets finally recover.

Naturally, there are no guarantees. To fund those juicy dividends, companies need to generate lots of cash and if they don’t they’ll have to cut shareholder payouts. Plus of course nobody knows when the stock market will find its lost mojo. 

I’ll swing things in my favour by targeting well-run companies that have a strong track record of increasing profits and dividends. Then I’d spread my risk by investing in a balanced portfolio of around 15 shares for the long term.

I’m sticking at it

Let’s say my portfolio delivers an average return of 8% a year, which is roughly the average long-term total return on the FTSE 100, with dividends reinvested. Now let’s also assume I continue to invest £5,000 a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

I’m planning to retire in around 15 years. Using these assumptions, by the time I do retire I should have a portfolio worth £210,065. If my FTSE 100 dividend shares were yielding 7% a year by then, I’d be able to generate income of £14,704 a year.

If my stock picks continued to yield 8.5% instead, I’d have income of £17,855 a year. That may be asking too much, we’ll see. Either way, I will have achieved my target of doubling the State Pension, although I’d have to allow for future inflationary increases.

Investing in individual FTSE 100 stocks takes time and effort, but the potential rewards make it worthwhile. There’s no time to waste, though, which is why I’m busy buying FTSE 100 shares today, while markets are down and they’re cheap.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in M&G Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc, M&G Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d aim to change that with the Warren Buffett/Charlie Munger method

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s simple investment strategy could lead to higher long-term returns, even when starting from scratch.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Legal & General shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox is bullish on Legal & General shares. The depressed UK stock offers an index-beating 8.9% and he…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Growth Shares

Should I rush to buy Ocado shares after a 25% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ocado shares have tanked over the last month. Is now a great time to invest in the online supermarket and…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

When will Lloyds shares hit 60p again?

| Dr. James Fox

Before the pandemic, Lloyds shares frequently traded around 60p. The bank's fundamentals have improved so why is the stock so…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares drop below £2?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are running out of momentum after surging 206% over the past 12 months. Could we see the stock…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

I’m buying this 9p penny stock till I’m blue in the face!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks penny stock, Agronomics (LSE:ANIC), could be set for explosive growth over the next few years. And he's…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Empty ISA? Here’s how I’d aim for £3,200 a month in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

UK residents can use the Stocks and Shares ISA as a vehicle to build wealth over the long run and…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

When will the FTSE 100 hit 8,000 again?

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 has been pulled one way and then another over the past 12 months. So, where will the…

Read more »