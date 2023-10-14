Home » Investing Articles » 9%+ dividend yields! Are these cheap-as-chips FTSE 100 stocks terrible value traps?

9%+ dividend yields! Are these cheap-as-chips FTSE 100 stocks terrible value traps?

These FTSE 100 stocks carry rock-bottom valuations right now. Could they prove brilliant buys to boost my dividend income?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As an investor I love a good bargain. The great news for me is that market volatility in 2023 leaves many top FTSE 100 stocks trading on low earnings multiples and with huge dividend yields.

But how can investors distinguish the brilliant value stocks from the dangerous duds? Some UK shares carry low prices due to their poor quality. And many pose a serious threat to investors’ long-term wealth.

The following high-yield FTSE companies have attracted my attention recently. Could they help me supercharge my returns?

British American Tobacco

Cigarette makers like British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) manufacture highly-addictive products. While this may raise ethical problems it does bring benefits to investors, as stable product demand provides these businesses with reliable profits and cash flows.

But as someone who invests for the long haul, I’m not convinced these companies’ shares are worth buying. As legislators tighten rules concerning smoking (and, more recently, vaping), the future of such businesses is in severe peril.

British American Tobacco’s share price sank again late last week as US regulators slapped bans on several of its products. The company can no longer sell six of its Vuse Alto flavoured e-cigarettes, including menthol, which is a huge money spinner.

As health concerns mount, the trouble facing Big Tobacco companies is only set to intensify. This explains why British American Tobacco’s share price has shed more than half of its value since 2017.

Today, the firm trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.4 times. It also carries a mighty 9.8% dividend yield for this year. These low valuations reflect the high chance its share price will keep slumping.

Vodafone Group

Telecoms business Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) has troubles of its own right now. Not only does it face intense competition in its European and African markets, it also must find a way to grow revenues in its key German market after changes to product bundling regulations struck revenues.

However, unlike British American Tobacco, this FTSE 100 company is a big player in a growing market. The digital transformation and growth in areas like e-commerce, cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) means out dependance on telecoms suppliers is going to increase.

Vodafone is one of my favourite picks in this sector too, due to its emerging market operations. It provides mobile and broadband products and mobile money services to more than 130m customers in Africa. Rapid population growth and rising personal incomes mean that these numbers should continue growing.

Finally, I like the steps new chief executive Margherita Della Valle is taking to bolster earnings growth. These include slimming down its cost base and putting more focus on the Vodafone Business division.

Today, Vodafone shares trade on a forward P/E ratio of 10.6 times. They also carry a 9% dividend yield. On balance I think this is a great FTSE value stock to think about buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

4 superb FTSE 100 dividend stocks on my shopping list for 2024!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 income shares are true dividend heroes. Here's what I think makes them excellent wishlist stocks as we…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

2024 stock market crash: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Alan Oscroft

Major investors are still predicting a stock market crash, but 2023 is fast running out. Will UK shares get even…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Trading for 6p now, when will the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price take off?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price and wonders if it is finally ready…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I could buy just one more UK stock in my life I’d choose this world-class company

| Harvey Jones

Imagine being restricted to buying just one more UK stock, ever. What looks like a tough decision may not be…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

BAE shares just hit a record high! Buy, sell, or hold?

| Paul Summers

BAE Systems shares can't stop rising in value due to ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. But…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

St James’s Place shares are down 16% today. What’s going on?

| James Beard

St James's Place shares continue to come under pressure. Has the time come to pick up a bargain, or is…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could the boohoo share price return to former glories?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at the fate of the boohoo share price and examines whether it could rise…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Are Tesla and Rivian the best EV growth stocks?

| James Beard

The electric vehicle sector seems like a good place to look for growth stocks. But there are warning signs that…

Read more »