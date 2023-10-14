Home » Investing Articles » 4 superb FTSE 100 dividend stocks on my shopping list for 2024!

4 superb FTSE 100 dividend stocks on my shopping list for 2024!

These FTSE 100 income shares are true dividend heroes. Here’s what I think makes them excellent wishlist stocks as we head towards the New Year.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think these rock-solid FTSE 100 dividend stocks could prove to be great potential purchases in the current macroeconomic landscape. Each carries a dividend yield above the Footsie’s 3.8% forward average.

1. National Grid

Interest rates could remain at high levels throughout 2024 if inflationary pressures persist. This means National Grid may have to keep spending huge sums to service its large debts.

But, on balance, I think it’s a great income stock to buy for these uncertain times. Even if the macroeconomic conditions remain challenging, the essential nature of its operations mean it should still have the profits and cash flows to pay big dividends.

I also like National Grid because its industry monopoly eliminates the problem of competitive threats. For the financial years to March 2024 and 2025 its dividend yields sit at 5.9% and 6.1% respectively.

2. Bunzl

Support services company Bunzl lacks the huge yields of some other FTSE companies (for 2024, it sits at 2.3%). However, its exceptional record of dividend growth also makes it a worthy candidate for income. Shareholder payouts have risen for 30 consecutive years.

Like National Grid, demand for its services remains solid at all points of the economic cycle. It supplies a wide range of critical everyday products including food packaging, surgical gloves, hard hats and disinfectants.

Bunzl also spends large amounts on acquisitions to grow profits (and, by extension, dividends) over the long term. This strategy involves risk, but so far the company has a great track record on this front.

3. BAE Systems

Investing in defence companies like BAE Systems could be another safe play for next year. Even if the global economy worsens, the tense geopolitical situation means the firm can expect orders (which hit record levels in the first half of 2023) to keep flowing in.

Western arms spending has been trekking higher in recent years in response to Chinese and Russian foreign policy. And developments in the Middle East over the past week provide additional incentive for the US and UK to continue building their armed forces.

I’d buy BAE Systems shares even though project issue problems could hit revenues. It carries a decent 3% dividend yield for 2024.

4. Aviva

I’m also looking at buying more Aviva shares to make market-beating dividend income over the short term. Its yield for next year sits at a FTSE 100-topping 8.4%.

Financial services businesses like these have exceptional long-term growth potential. As older populations rapidly grow, demand for life insurance, pensions, equity release and wealth products should follow suit.

I like Aviva especially because of its strong position in many of these markets. It’s Britain’s number-one life and general insurance provider, and Canada’s second-largest general insurer.

Earnings could disappoint in the near term if economic conditions remain tough. But a strong balance sheet means Aviva shares should continue to deliver vast dividends to investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc and Bunzl Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 in IAG shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares are trading for just 4.7 times forward earnings, making it one of the cheapest stocks on the FTSE…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Would Hargreaves Lansdown meet Warren Buffett’s investment criteria?

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett invests in top-quality stocks that often have a competitive advantage and trade at a discount to their intrinsic…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Why I’m convinced easyJet shares are ready to take off again

| Matthew Dumigan

After the release of a positive trading update, our writer shares why they think now could be an ideal time…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 high-quality FTSE 100 shares I’d buy hand over fist for reliable passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

These two FTSE 100 stocks are well-established giants. I'd buy them right now if I was looking to build earn…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£10K in savings? Here’s how I’d target an annual passive income of £5,000

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he could try to build long-term passive income streams by investing in carefully-chosen dividend shares.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

9%+ dividend yields! Are these cheap-as-chips FTSE 100 stocks terrible value traps?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks carry rock-bottom valuations right now. Could they prove brilliant buys to boost my dividend income?

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

2024 stock market crash: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Alan Oscroft

Major investors are still predicting a stock market crash, but 2023 is fast running out. Will UK shares get even…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Trading for 6p now, when will the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price take off?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price and wonders if it is finally ready…

Read more »