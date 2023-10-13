Home » Investing Articles » If I could buy just one more UK stock in my life I’d choose this world-class company

If I could buy just one more UK stock in my life I’d choose this world-class company

Imagine being restricted to buying just one more UK stock, ever. What looks like a tough decision may not be as hard as I first thought.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I like to add another UK stock to my portfolio every month. But what if I was limited to just one more purchase for life? Then I’d be in a sticky position.

I’m assuming that I’d be allowed to hold the stocks I already have, so I’d need something that compliments them. I’d look for a stock in a key sector where I don’t have much exposure at present. That offers me long-term dividend and income growth prospects. This is my last shot at both, remember.

And my choice? It’s a bit of a no-brainer, actually. I’d make defence manufacturer BAE Systems (LSE: BA) my last ever UK stock pick.

This is my number one

I’m surprised I don’t already hold it, to be honest. It’s been a solid performer for as long as I can remember. It was always a little bit too expensive, while the yield was always on the low side. This is often the mark of a premium stock, and definitely the case here.

Lately I’ve made a habit of targeting dirt-cheap, high-yielding dividend stocks, in the hope of benefiting when their share prices recover.

BAE Systems does not match either of those criteria. Today, it trades at 19.25 times earnings, notably higher than the FTSE 100 average of around 10 times. Its dividend yield is 2.48%, compared to 3.6% across the index. 

I’ve always been waiting for a slightly better time to buy it, but now I have to concentrate. This is my last UK stock purchase and I can’t think of a better one.

Recent performance has been terrific. The share price has grown 83.53% over the last five years, compared to just 8.28% on the FTSE 100 as a whole.

It’s up 29.8% over one year against 11.49% on the index. It’s up almost 10% in the last week, but that’s for a desperately sad reason, as the Israel-Hamas conflict reminds us that we live in a cruel and uncertain world. As if we needed one, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That also boosted the BAE Systems share price.

Sadly, my choice of BAE Systems reflects my current faith in the prospects of peace breaking out in our unhappy world.

I’ll buy this soon

The firm’s first-half results, published on 2 August, showed new orders worth a thumping £21.1bn. This lifted its order backlog to a record £66.2bn. Sales increased by 11% to £12bn, while underlying earnings climbed 10% to £1.3bn.

The yield may look relatively low, but the directors are progressive, hiking the interim dividend by 11% to 11.5p per share. They can afford to do so, with free cash flow of £1.1bn.

In June, BAE commenced the third tranche of its £1.5bn share buyback programme, and there’s another £1.5bn coming after that. Shareholders are being handsomely rewarded.

As with any stock, there are risks. BAE Systems shares are fully valued. It would have been better to buy them a year or two back. While the West needs to spend more on defence, government budgets are under immense pressure as debt rises. There may be other risks, but sadly, peace breaking out isn’t one of them.

Happily, I’m free to buy as many stocks as I would like. Despite that, BAE Systems is now right at the top of my shopping list.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

2024 stock market crash: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Alan Oscroft

Major investors are still predicting a stock market crash, but 2023 is fast running out. Will UK shares get even…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Trading for 6p now, when will the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price take off?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price and wonders if it is finally ready…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

BAE shares just hit a record high! Buy, sell, or hold?

| Paul Summers

BAE Systems shares can't stop rising in value due to ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. But…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

St James’s Place shares are down 16% today. What’s going on?

| James Beard

St James's Place shares continue to come under pressure. Has the time come to pick up a bargain, or is…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could the boohoo share price return to former glories?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at the fate of the boohoo share price and examines whether it could rise…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Are Tesla and Rivian the best EV growth stocks?

| James Beard

The electric vehicle sector seems like a good place to look for growth stocks. But there are warning signs that…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Dividend Shares

2 super-safe dividend shares that have been paying income for decades

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up two dividend shares that have paid out consecutive income to investors for at least two decades,…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy Scottish Mortgage shares!

| James Beard

Despite tech stocks being back in fashion, Scottish Mortgage shares have fallen 8% since October 2022. But I think the…

Read more »