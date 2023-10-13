Home » Investing Articles » Here’s my once-in-a-decade chance to quickly build passive income of £12k a year

Here’s my once-in-a-decade chance to quickly build passive income of £12k a year

The FTSE 100 is packed full of stocks offering ultra-high passive income. I may not get another chance like this one.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I stop working I want to generate a comfortable passive income from dividend-paying UK blue-chip stocks. Since my planned retirement date is now only a dozen years away (it sneaks up), I can’t afford to hang around. Now’s my chance and I’m going to grab it with both hands.

That’s all sounds a bit dramatic, but I don’t think I’m over-egging it. While I’ve been investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA for years, my portfolio isn’t big enough to generate the income I need to top up my State Pension.

This is the hour

I also have some legacy company and stakeholder personal pensions, which I’ve recently converted into a self invested personal pension (SIPP). So I’ve got more cash than usual at my disposal.

Stock markets have been volatile lately, but I think this is working in my favour. It means that a bunch of solid FTSE 100 stocks are trading at dirt cheap valuations while offering dizzying levels of dividend income.

Shares in insurer Phoenix Group Holdings, to take the most glaring example, currently trade at just 5.7 times earnings. A price-to-earnings ratio of 15 is generally seen as offering fair value so that’s cheap. Better still, it yields a staggering 10.96%, easily beating the FTSE 100 average of 3.7%.

Cigarette maker British American Tobacco has a similar profile. It trades at 6.7 times earnings and yields 8.69%. Housebuilder Barratt Developments is also cheap trading at 6.3 times earnings and yielding 8.01%. I could name plenty more in a similar position. And right now, I’m buying as many as I can afford.

The joy of transferring insurance company pensions into a SIPP is that I’m free to make my own investment decisions. I’m looking to build a portfolio of around 15 different FTSE 100 stocks, to spread my risk.

Dividends are never guaranteed, and ultra-high-yielders like the ones I’m targeting are often the most vulnerable. I’m doing my due diligence on that front, though. For example, I’m shunning Vodafone Group, as I think it’s 10.21% yield looks shaky. 

Unleash those dividends

I’m also wary of BT Group. It looks irresistibly cheap trading at 5.9 times earnings and it yields 6.68%. But the company has been struggling for years, and has a huge debt pile and massive pension scheme commitments. Too risky for me.

Building wealth through dividend stocks takes time. None of my picks are suddenly going to shoot the lights out, share price wise. The majority of my total return is likely to come from my reinvested dividends. Ideally, I’d do that for 30 or 40 years, but now I’ve only got 12 years left and I need to get my skates on.

Naturally, there’s no guarantee that the FTSE 100 will recover in the immediate future. There are a lot of worries out there. However, I’m hoping the outlook will steadily brighten over time. The sooner I invest my money, the sooner I can start reinvesting those dividends, and the more passive income I will generate.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett has earned billions in passive income. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

By learning from the investing habits of billionaire Warren Buffett, Christopher Ruane hopes to try and boost his own passive…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

I’d build a second income with shares of this banking giant

| Muhammad Cheema

Lloyds shares currently provide a dividend yield of 6.4%. This presents a potentially great opportunity for me to generate a…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

How to think as an investor

| Morgan Housel

Most investors could do better if they acted more like historians and psychologists and less like meteorologists. Meteorologists try to…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

As the easyJet share price falls, is it a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The easyJet share price has been volatile, affected by so many things. Even a good trading update has just sent…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s the 2-year dividend forecast for Vodafone!

| James Beard

As a shareholder in the telecoms giant, I've a keen interest in the dividend forecast for Vodafone. Unfortunately, some analysts…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Weight loss drug Ozempic may now smash these FTSE 100 stocks

| Harvey Jones

The new breed of weight loss treatments may be a big win for the pharmaceutical sector but other FTSE 100…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How I’d use FTSE 100 shares to turn an empty ISA into a bumper passive income stream

| Matthew Dumigan

With monthly contributions and by reinvesting dividends, our writer shares how they'd aim to turn an empty ISA into a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares about to become a horror show for investors?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce has been one of the UK's best-performing shares of the past year. But could it be about to become…

Read more »