Home » Investing Articles » One penny stock under 50p investors should consider snapping up

One penny stock under 50p investors should consider snapping up

This Fool explains why this penny stock looks like an attractive option and could experience excellent growth in the coming years ahead.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A penny stock that could be set to grow and looks like a good option to buy and hold is SRT Marine Systems (LSE: SRT). Here’s why investors should consider buying some shares.

Marine technology

SRT is a technology business that creates and sells advanced maritime domain awareness technology, products, systems, and services. It specialises in automation identification systems (AIS) and already possesses a worldwide footprint, with operations in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the UK.

It is worth remembering a penny stock is one that trades for less than £1. As I write, SRT shares are trading for 42p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 31p, which is a 35% increase over a 12-month period.

A penny stock with risks but potential rewards ahead

The rising adoption of AIS systems could boost SRT, in my opinion. To break it down into simple terms, the same way road traffic and air traffic systems work, to ensure flow of traffic, monitor risks, and help with navigation and course, AIS does this underwater. With SRT’s geographic footprint and rise in demand for services, it could see earnings and performance boosted. This is especially the case when you think of how vast seas are, with many ports, borders, and coast guard authorities to consider.

SRT’s most recent annual report, for the year ended 31 March 2023 was impressive. It recorded a group revenue increase of over 270% compared to the same period last year. Plus, each of its segments experienced growth. Finally, a forward-looking order book of around £160m could help boost growth in the coming years.

From a risk perspective, SRT has posted lots of losses in recent years. This is not uncommon for a penny stock. The losses have been due to lots of capital expenditure. I understand this is usually needed in the tech sector, especially with newer tech. However, at a certain point, it is important the business starts turning a profit for stability, growth aspirations, and providing shareholder returns.

Finally, SRT could find that technology may change and adapt and it may need to invest heavily to move with the times. For example, AIS adoption is increasing rapidly but currently there is only a minuscule number of ships to date that have adopted it. It could take years for the majority of vessels to undertake this adoption, and that’s if newer, better tech hasn’t arrived.

My verdict

Overall I believe there is a lot to like about SRT Marine Systems. As a penny stock, I understand that it is prone to volatility and there could be some turbulence ahead.

However, SRT looks like a great growth stock option. At present, trading for under 50p, the shares don’t look like a huge risk if a small number of shares were considered. There’s a good chance that over the longer term, the business could soar as AIS adoption continues to ramp up.

If I had spare cash to invest right now, I’d buy a small number of SRT shares for my holdings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares at £2 today?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have stormed ahead in 2023, and there are profit rises on the cards for the next few years.…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 slam-dunk income stocks investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor details two top income stocks that could provide consistent and stable dividends to boost any passive income stream.

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy FTSE 100 financial stocks right now, to target long-term income

| Alan Oscroft

Among FTSE 100 financial stocks, banks and insurers have taken a hammering. But that can often be the best time…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

8.7% yield! Is this dividend stock a brilliant bargain or an investor trap?

| Royston Wild

Imperial Brands shares offer one of the biggest forward dividend yields on the FTSE 100. Is now the time to…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

UK REITs: a rare passive income value opportunity right now

| Mark Tovey

I’m eyeing up UK REITs, a sector that has taken a serious beating. Morgan Stanley says it’s a value play,…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Buy the dip? Down 10% this year, here’s a FTSE 100 stock to consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why this FTSE 100 stock looks more attractive than ever after its recent share price drop.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Is Marston’s a stock to buy for recovery alongside JD Wetherspoon?

| Kevin Godbold

The turnaround in Marston’s business is working but the stock has yet to recover. Is this an opportunity for investors…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Did Rishi Sunak just kill tobacco stocks?

| John Fieldsend

Rishi Sunak’s latest move might ruin tobacco stocks, or it might present a precious opportunity to pick up bargain basement…

Read more »