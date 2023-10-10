Home » Investing Articles » Metro Bank shares have plunged. Is this a value play worth making?

Metro Bank shares have plunged. Is this a value play worth making?

Oliver Rodzianko discusses Metro Bank shares’ recent steep decline. He analyses the current valuation against the financial risks.

Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since Metro Bank’s (LSE:MTRO) IPO in 2016, the shares have accumulated a total loss of 99%. However, such a terrible start doesn’t always spell a lack of opportunity. Instead, when shares drop at such considerable rates, what was once overinflated can now be deemed as potentially undervalued. I think Metro Bank shares are undervalued on some fronts, but let’s see if the financials could support a long-term investment decision.

What’s going on?

Metro Bank is a retail bank that operates in the United Kingdom. Founded in 2010, the aim — in competition with conventional banks — was a customer-focused banking experience.

Metro Bank did enjoy rapid growth. However, the 2016 IPO saw overexcitement in the valuation of the newly listed shares.

In recent years, the company has faced a litany of complications. These include accounting errors and regulatory hurdles, which have negatively impacted the share price.

Metro Bank is now seeking fundraising, aiming to improve its balance sheet and improve its financial prospects. It is this crucial point that

is causing the negative sentiment of the shares.

A look at the financials

The company has quite strong cash-to-debt. It ranks better than 72% of companies in the banking industry on this measure. Its equity-to-asset situation isn’t as favourable. It is currently 0.05 and worse than 89% of competitors. Debt-to-equity is somewhat average, worse than 55% of competitors and currently 0.84.

There are some positives on the price-to-tangible-book value, which is a good indicator of a value opportunity here. Investors are currently paying 1/10 of the tangible book value of shares. That’s an amazing opportunity at first glance.

What I don’t like are the current net margins. They are currently 0.3%, which is awfully low. There have also only been two years of profitability over the last 10.

Is it the right price?

I do see the shares as notably undervalued at the current price. They are down 48% over the last month.

However, I’m proceeding with extreme caution. The price is low, but the business is relatively weak on all fronts. I’m a value investor, but I dedicate myself solely to companies with exceptional financials and growth prospects. Valuation always comes second in my portfolio.

What does the future look like?

The future for Metro Bank is uncertain. There are significant challenges to overcome. These include a complex regulatory environment and significant financial restructuring.

If up to the reported £325m is raised and £600m of debt refinancing performed, there is significant hope. Majority control will be in the hands of Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal. A turnaround in the medium- to long term is possible. 

However, I’m not convinced this investment is a prudent move. There are too many risks.

Although the annual loss is narrowing, the company is widely expected to break even through 2023-24. That’s good news, but I can’t see a compelling hypothesis as to why the stock will perform better than the FTSE 100 over 10 years.

I have a few highly undervalued companies in my portfolio with exceptional fundamentals. Metro Bank simply doesn’t size up next to them.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 stocks I’m expecting to buy this week

| Stephen Wright

A buy-to-let landlord and a drinks company with strong brands are at the top of Stephen Wright’s list of stocks…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought these seven world-class FTSE stocks for my SIPP

| Harvey Jones

I love my new SIPP. I've spent the summer filling it with a selection of my favourite, best value FTSE…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

Investment trusts: why The PRS REIT shares are a great buy for passive income!

| Royston Wild

Demand for The PRS REIT shares has leapt following more strong trading numbers. Here's why I'd buy the investment trust…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

£10,000 in excess savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £2,500 annual second income

| Stephen Wright

Investing for a second income is a great use of excess cash. Stephen Wright thinks there’s a real opportunity in…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my first £5,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| John Fieldsend

If I had £5,000 to invest in an ISA today, I’d follow a smart, low-risk strategy to earn big returns…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

£5k in an ISA? Here are 3 top FTSE 100 stocks I’d snap up today

| Ben McPoland

Now is a great time to have five grand parked in an investing account waiting to be deployed. Here are…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy these FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Recent share price weakness leaves these UK blue-chip shares with gigantic dividend yields. Could they be a great way to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start buying shares with a spare £500 – and why

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines why, if he was a stock market novice, he would happily start buying shares with a few…

Read more »