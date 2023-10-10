Home » Investing Articles » Is now the time to buy these FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

Is now the time to buy these FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

Recent share price weakness leaves these UK blue-chip shares with gigantic dividend yields. Could they be a great way to make big passive income?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These FTSE 100 stocks offer market-beating passive income. But should I buy them for my UK shares portfolio today?

WPP

Advertising giant WPP (LSE:WPP) has seen its share price sink 9% in 2023 as marketing budgets have sunk and trading conditions become more challenging. It’s a decline that leaves WPP’s forward dividend yield at a market-beating 5.3%.

At current levels the company actually offers solid all-round value for money, in my opinion. As well as carrying that large yield, WPP trades on a rock-bottom price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.9 times.

Weaker spending from the technology sector has weighed heavily on the company of late. In fact it forced the agency to cut sales forecasts in August, and WPP’s share price has fallen further since.

But results from YouGov on Tuesday (10 October) provide some hope that the market may be recovering. The polling expert said that it has “seen sales momentum returning in the technology sector” more recently.

A similar observation from WPP when third-quarter results come out this month could lead to a sharp share price rebound. Regardless, I still think the company is a top dip-buy.

I don’t think the firm’s low valuation reflects its exceptional long-term outlook as the digital advertising sector rapidly grows. The company has been investing heavily in this area in recent years, a strategy that City analysts think will underpin solid annual earnings growth through to the end of 2025.

This also leads to expectations of strong dividend growth, which in turn pushes the yield on WPP shares as high as 7.9%.

Dividends are never guaranteed. But high dividend cover of 2.4 times over the next three years suggests the company is in great shape to meet broker forecasts. I’m aiming to buy its shares when I next have spare cash to invest.

Lloyds Banking Group

A hefty share price decline also leaves Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) with big dividend yields through to 2025. At 43.4p per share, the company has shed 6% of its value in the year to date.

Like WPP, City analysts expect shareholder payouts at the firm to steadily rise through to 2025. So a large 6.4% yield for this year rises to 8% by the end of the period.

In addition, the dividend forecasts for Lloyds shares also look very achievable. Predicted payouts are covered between 2.4 times and 2.7 times by expected earnings during the next three years.

However, I’m not planning to buy the Black Horse Bank for my portfolio today. While there’s a good chance WPP’s fortunes could steadily improve from here on in, Lloyds faces an uncertain future as high interest rates sap UK economic growth, cool the housing market and drive up loan impaiments.

Worryingly the International Monetary Fund has warned that the Bank of England could keep its borrowing rate above or around 5% until 2028 too. Higher rates boost the difference between what banks charge borrowers and pay to savers. But evidence is mounting that higher rates are having a net negative effect on the banks.

I think Lloyds’ share price could continue sliding for some time. So despite those large dividend yields and low P/E ratio of 5.8 times I’d rather buy other FTSE 100 stocks for passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and YouGov Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 stocks I’m expecting to buy this week

| Stephen Wright

A buy-to-let landlord and a drinks company with strong brands are at the top of Stephen Wright’s list of stocks…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Metro Bank shares have plunged. Is this a value play worth making?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko discusses Metro Bank shares’ recent steep decline. He analyses the current valuation against the financial risks.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought these seven world-class FTSE stocks for my SIPP

| Harvey Jones

I love my new SIPP. I've spent the summer filling it with a selection of my favourite, best value FTSE…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

Investment trusts: why The PRS REIT shares are a great buy for passive income!

| Royston Wild

Demand for The PRS REIT shares has leapt following more strong trading numbers. Here's why I'd buy the investment trust…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

£10,000 in excess savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £2,500 annual second income

| Stephen Wright

Investing for a second income is a great use of excess cash. Stephen Wright thinks there’s a real opportunity in…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my first £5,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| John Fieldsend

If I had £5,000 to invest in an ISA today, I’d follow a smart, low-risk strategy to earn big returns…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

£5k in an ISA? Here are 3 top FTSE 100 stocks I’d snap up today

| Ben McPoland

Now is a great time to have five grand parked in an investing account waiting to be deployed. Here are…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start buying shares with a spare £500 – and why

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines why, if he was a stock market novice, he would happily start buying shares with a few…

Read more »