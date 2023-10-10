Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest my first £5,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

How I’d invest my first £5,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

If I had £5,000 to invest in an ISA today, I’d follow a smart, low-risk strategy to earn big returns in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

How would I invest my first £5,000? Well, I could turn it into £87,000 with a Stocks and Shares ISA. 

These ISAs are overlooked by many UK investors but they shouldn’t be. With one account, I can access the cash generation machine of the stock market and open up the chance to build a lifelong passive income. Best of all, the superb tax advantages make non-UK investors green with envy. 

How can one of these accounts turn £5k into £87k? Let me explain exactly how, but first, I’d like to address the obvious question here. Why don’t more people invest in these ISAs?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A recent study asked a question to UK savers with £5,000 or more. Would you put the money in a Stocks and Shares ISA? The answer was 70% “wouldn’t consider” it. That’s shocking to me. 

Free lunch

The historical returns of the stock market are fantastic. Crunching the numbers, stocks offer much bigger returns than savings accounts or buy-to-lets. And yet seven out of 10 people wouldn’t even give it a moment’s thought. 

The problem is risk, specifically the risk of losing money. Growing money with stocks does have challenges. There’s no such thing as a free lunch, and when I invest, I accept more uncertainty for the higher potential rewards. 

But I feel the risks appear less scary when understood. Here’s an example.

Worst moment

Everyone knows 2007 was a bad time for stocks. The great financial crisis began and stocks crashed in value. If I’d timed it badly and invested in a FTSE 100 tracker in June 2007, I would have lost half my money by 2009. Ouch. 

But let’s say I didn’t all in a panic. I kept my shares so I still owned a part of all those companies. The companies rolled on, sold their products and services, and continued to earn revenues and income the whole time. By 2013, the shares returned to the price I paid for them. My investment is now break even and what happens next is even better.

After 2013, stocks enjoyed a long bull market. My investment would rise and make money even though I invested at the worst moment of the century!

Oh, I’ve received dividend payments throughout too. These payments from my stocks bump the earning power from a Stocks and Shares ISA even further. So, back to my £5,000, what might I expect?

The snowball effect

Well, looking forward, I’d aim for a 10% average return. That’s in line with historical averages although the actual amount will differ wildly from year to year. Over time, this snowballs into huge amounts. 

After 30 years of 10% returns, my £5,000 turns into £87,000. If that doesn’t sound right, well, welcome to the surprising power of compound interest. Let’s break down the growth year by year to show how it’s possible. 

YearTotalYearTotalYearTotal
1£5,50011£14,26621£37,001
2£6,05012£15,69222£40,701
3£6,65513£17,26123£44,772
4£7,32114£18,98724£49,249
5£8,05315£20,88625£54,174
6£8,85816£22,97526£59,591
7£9,74417£25,27227£65,550
8£10,71818£27,80028£72,105
9£11,79019£30,58029£79,315
10£12,96920£33,63730£87,247

These extravagant returns explain why people invest in stocks. They can help me build a sizeable nest egg or work towards big passive income. Either way, it’s why my first £5,000 would go straight into a Stocks and Shares ISA. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

£5k in an ISA? Here are 3 top FTSE 100 stocks I’d snap up today

| Ben McPoland

Now is a great time to have five grand parked in an investing account waiting to be deployed. Here are…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy these FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Recent share price weakness leaves these UK blue-chip shares with gigantic dividend yields. Could they be a great way to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start buying shares with a spare £500 – and why

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines why, if he was a stock market novice, he would happily start buying shares with a few…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares with risks I can accept

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into a trio of high-yield cheap shares he thinks could offer an attractive balance of risk and…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

2 top UK dividend stocks to consider buying in October

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE 100 dividend stocks have relatively low valuations and sport attractive yields. Edward Sheldon believes they're worth a closer…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

After securing a deal, are Metro Bank shares the bargain of the year?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the problems impacting Metro Bank shares, but outlines why the stock is flagging up as undervalued…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Down 5% this year, are Barclays shares a buy at 154p?

| Dylan Hood

Barclays shares have fallen over 5% so far in 2023. In the turbulent UK banking landscape, this Fool assesses whether…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing For Beginners

Will the FTSE 100 crash before Christmas?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the potential causes for a sharp move lower in the FTSE 100 in coming months and weighs…

Read more »