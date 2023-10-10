Home » Investing Articles » Down 5% this year, are Barclays shares a buy at 154p?

Down 5% this year, are Barclays shares a buy at 154p?

Barclays shares have fallen over 5% so far in 2023. In the turbulent UK banking landscape, this Fool assesses whether Barclays could be an untapped gem.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays (LSE: BARC) is one of the UK’s leading banks, with a strong presence globally. In the past 12 months, its stock has performed well, rising 8%. However, so far in 2023, Barclays shares have struggled to gain momentum, down almost 6%.

Much of this fall can be attributed to the challenging macroeconomic landscape, which directly affects the banking sector. Could this drop present an opportunity for me to scoop up some cheap shares? Let’s take a look.

Enticing valuation

The bank’s shares currently trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.5, which seems very reasonable to me. For context, the FTSE 100 average P/E ratio usually hovers around the 12 to 14 mark. In addition to this, the Blue Eagles’ closest UK competitor, Lloyds, trades at a loftier ratio of six. These markers indicate that the current share price of 154p could have significant room to grow.

In addition to its enticing valuation, the stock currently offers a healthy dividend of 5%. Yet again this comfortably surpasses the FTSE 100 average. With inflation remaining high, a healthy dividend is a great way to protect my portfolio. Hence, the Barclays dividend is a big green flag for me.

Mixed results

Barclays has reported mixed results so far this year. Its Q1 23 results far exceeded analyst expectations, with profits rising 27% compared to the previous year. However, this momentum was stifled after the release of its Q2 2023 results.

Although revenues in both the domestic division and the consumer and cards arm rose by 14% and 18%, respectively, net income failed to meet analyst expectations. In addition to this, Barclays announced that it expected to receive a lower net interest margin in its domestic bank moving forward. In layman’s terms, this means the spread between what the bank pays on deposits and what it receives from loans will shrink. Investors seemed disappointed by the news, and the shares tumbled 5% during the trading day.

However, a big plus for Barclays is its diversified revenue streams. Its investment banking and corporate finance divisions set it aside from other UK-focused banks like Lloyds, that solely focus on commercial banking. This could help pad out revenues during tough macroeconomic cycles.

The current macro environment is a double-edged sword for banks like Barclays. Higher interest rates mean the bank can charge higher rates on loans, but it also needs to pay more on deposits.

Barclays’ guidance from its Q2 results seems to indicate that the latter may outweigh the former, harming profitability. In addition to this, the cost-of-living crisis, fuelled by high inflation, could lead customers to default on loans.

What I’m doing now

Overall, despite the volatility faced in the UK banking sector, I am bullish on Barclays shares. To me, the stock looks well undervalued, especially considering its healthy dividend. In addition to this, the diversified revenues that the bank had access to through its different divisions are a big plus. As such, I am considering buying shares for my portfolio at 154p.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

After securing a deal, are Metro Bank shares the bargain of the year?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the problems impacting Metro Bank shares, but outlines why the stock is flagging up as undervalued…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing For Beginners

Will the FTSE 100 crash before Christmas?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the potential causes for a sharp move lower in the FTSE 100 in coming months and weighs…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The YouGov share price rises over 10% on good results, but is the stock still a buy?

| Kevin Godbold

YouGov’s earnings growth and falling share price have met in a sweet spot for the valuation and I think the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 10,000 shares of this high-yield FTSE 100 share to aim for a £10,000 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Can this writer really aim for a £10k annual second income by investing less than £20k in this high-yield share?…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Could Shell be the first FTSE 100 stock to achieve a £1trn valuation?

| James Beard

James Beard considers whether Shell could be the first FTSE 100 stock to achieve a market cap in excess of…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Does the Treatt share price reflect its long-term potential?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes this ingredients business. But is a strong trading statement enough to turn him sweet on the Treatt…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A 10.2% yield but down 16%! This looks a FTSE passive income gem to me

| Simon Watkins

Down 16% from March, but with a strong core business, a high yield, and undervalued to its peers, this stock…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Is Mike Ashley the next Warren Buffett?

| James Beard

Mike Ashley has been busy building stakes in a number of companies. Is he trying to emulate Warren Buffett's Berkshire…

Read more »