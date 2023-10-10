Home » Investing Articles » Could Shell be the first FTSE 100 stock to achieve a £1trn valuation?

Could Shell be the first FTSE 100 stock to achieve a £1trn valuation?

James Beard considers whether Shell could be the first FTSE 100 stock to achieve a market cap in excess of £1trn.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If a FTSE 100 stock were to achieve a £1trn valuation it would be quite a feat.

There are two members of the Footsie — Shell and AstraZeneca — that are currently vying for the top spot. Both have market caps around £170bn, although, at the moment, the oil and gas giant is slightly ahead.

But as impressive as this might be, it’s still a long way short of a 13-figure valuation.

The big five

Having said that, there are five stocks in the world that are currently worth more than £1trn — Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet, and Amazon.

Four of these companies are incorporated in the US. In fact, 15 of the 20 most valuable stocks have listings on the other side of the Atlantic. Britain’s number one ranks a lowly 44th.

And that’s part of the problem.

US stock market valuations are far higher than those in the UK.

Take the energy sector as an example.

Them and us

According to research undertaken by Schroders, those listed in this country trade on an average forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.7, compared to 10.1 in the US. If Shell achieved the same P/E multiple, it would be worth £85bn more.

Some believe this differential is evidence that US stocks are overvalued. But JP Morgan has looked at a range of financial metrics, including earnings, dividend yields, and price-to-book ratios, for the S&P 500 and found that all of them are only slightly higher than 25-year averages.

The difference in P/E ratios probably reflects the poor state of the UK economy, which is struggling to deal with inflation and the after-effects of Brexit and the pandemic.

As sentiment improves and the economy hopefully returns to historical growth rates, the margin should close. International investors may also see greater value in the stock market here and switch some of their funds.

The government is also looking at ways of encouraging more investment in domestic equities.

So let’s assume that Shell will soon be valued in line with its US peers. But this would only increase its current valuation to around £250bn.

Increased profitability

To achieve the magical £1trn mark, it would therefore need to quadruple its profits.

And that seems unlikely.

In 2022, its adjusted earnings were $39.9bn, the highest in its 115-year history. The average of the forecasts of the 12 analysts covering the stock is $27.1bn (£22.2bn) in 2023, and $26.0bn (£21.3bn) in 2024.

The most optimistic ‘expert’ is expecting profits of $33.5bn (£27.5bn) in 2023, and $37.2bn (£30.6bn) the following year.

Doubts

I therefore think it would require a mega merger or takeover, a huge leap in energy prices and the dollar to remain strong, for earnings to increase four-fold. And I cannot see all three happening.

The investment case for ‘big energy’ is that demand for fossil fuels has not yet reached its peak. And that members of OPEC, the oil producers’ cartel led by Saudi Arabia, will continue to restrict the supply of oil to keep prices high.

Others suggest that the global move towards net zero will render these companies increasingly obsolete.

The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle of these two arguments, which is another reason why Shell is unlikely to achieve a £1trn valuation any time soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, AstraZeneca Plc, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

After securing a deal, are Metro Bank shares the bargain of the year?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the problems impacting Metro Bank shares, but outlines why the stock is flagging up as undervalued…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Down 5% this year, are Barclays shares a buy at 154p?

| Dylan Hood

Barclays shares have fallen over 5% so far in 2023. In the turbulent UK banking landscape, this Fool assesses whether…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing For Beginners

Will the FTSE 100 crash before Christmas?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the potential causes for a sharp move lower in the FTSE 100 in coming months and weighs…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The YouGov share price rises over 10% on good results, but is the stock still a buy?

| Kevin Godbold

YouGov’s earnings growth and falling share price have met in a sweet spot for the valuation and I think the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 10,000 shares of this high-yield FTSE 100 share to aim for a £10,000 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Can this writer really aim for a £10k annual second income by investing less than £20k in this high-yield share?…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Does the Treatt share price reflect its long-term potential?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes this ingredients business. But is a strong trading statement enough to turn him sweet on the Treatt…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A 10.2% yield but down 16%! This looks a FTSE passive income gem to me

| Simon Watkins

Down 16% from March, but with a strong core business, a high yield, and undervalued to its peers, this stock…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Is Mike Ashley the next Warren Buffett?

| James Beard

Mike Ashley has been busy building stakes in a number of companies. Is he trying to emulate Warren Buffett's Berkshire…

Read more »