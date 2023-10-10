Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap shares with risks I can accept

3 cheap shares with risks I can accept

Christopher Ruane digs into a trio of high-yield cheap shares he thinks could offer an attractive balance of risk and reward for his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the challenges of buying ‘cheap’ shares is trying to decide whether they really are cheap.

Some might be genuine bargains. But others turn out to be value traps, with a seemingly low valuation in fact reflecting risks that turn out to hurt business performance down the road.

Here is a trio of cheap shares I already own or would happily buy if I had spare cash to invest. All the shares have risks, but in the case of these three I am comfortable that those risks are reflected in the price.

The financial services giant Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) is focused on the sleepy world of pensions -– which is one reason I like it.

Managing pensions can involve substantial revenues and long-term customer relationships, setting the stage for ongoing financial success. Last year alone, Legal & General made post-tax profits of £2.3bn on revenues of £13.7bn.

That puts it on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under 7 making it a true cheap share in my view. On top of that, the FTSE 100 firm has a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Nervous markets or a tight economy could lead investors to withdraw funds, pushing down revenues and profits.

But as a long-term investor, I think those risks are acceptable for me when balanced against the valuation for the company. It benefits from a famous brand and large book of business that in some cases could stretch decades into the future.

Castings

Iron casting and machining group Castings (LSE: CGS) is another cheap share. It issued a six-monthly trading statement today (10 October) that said the company continues to trade in line with expectations.

A key risk is any substantial drop in demand for heavy trucks, which generate around three-quarters of Castings’ business. But I expect such demand to remain fairly solid in coming years. Companies need to replace aging fleets and logistics businesses remain busy.

With a P/E ratio of 10, I see it as a stock I could happily tuck away in my ISA. Its 9.5% dividend yield appeals strongly to me, although if profits fall in future the dividend may not remain at that level.

British American Tobacco

Cigarette usage is in long-term decline and is likely to stay so. Clearly that is a risk to revenues and profits at British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

But the decline has been happening for decades already in some markets and the firm still sold over 600bn cigarettes last year. Its premium brands allow it to charge high prices for what is a cheap product to make.

The business throws off large cash flows, supporting a 9% dividend yield. Meanwhile, as well as its legacy business, the company is forging a path to possible future profits from non-cigarette products such as its Vuse line of vapes.

Trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of 7, I think the price reflects the risks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 stocks I’m expecting to buy this week

| Stephen Wright

A buy-to-let landlord and a drinks company with strong brands are at the top of Stephen Wright’s list of stocks…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Metro Bank shares have plunged. Is this a value play worth making?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko discusses Metro Bank shares’ recent steep decline. He analyses the current valuation against the financial risks.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought these seven world-class FTSE stocks for my SIPP

| Harvey Jones

I love my new SIPP. I've spent the summer filling it with a selection of my favourite, best value FTSE…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

Investment trusts: why The PRS REIT shares are a great buy for passive income!

| Royston Wild

Demand for The PRS REIT shares has leapt following more strong trading numbers. Here's why I'd buy the investment trust…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

£10,000 in excess savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £2,500 annual second income

| Stephen Wright

Investing for a second income is a great use of excess cash. Stephen Wright thinks there’s a real opportunity in…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my first £5,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| John Fieldsend

If I had £5,000 to invest in an ISA today, I’d follow a smart, low-risk strategy to earn big returns…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

£5k in an ISA? Here are 3 top FTSE 100 stocks I’d snap up today

| Ben McPoland

Now is a great time to have five grand parked in an investing account waiting to be deployed. Here are…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy these FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Recent share price weakness leaves these UK blue-chip shares with gigantic dividend yields. Could they be a great way to…

Read more »