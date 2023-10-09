Home » Investing Articles » With FTSE 250 shares on sale, I’m buying!

With FTSE 250 shares on sale, I’m buying!

Many FTSE 250 shares have tumbled in price, but some businesses look even more promising than before! Zaven Boyrazian explores one he’s just bought.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been a challenging year for the stock market. And while indices such as the FTSE 250 have made some significant progress in recovering from last year’s correction, many of its constituents continue to trade at discounted valuations.

As a long-term investor, this volatility, while frustrating, isn’t a major concern. After all, businesses require a long time to fulfil their objectives. And investors solely focused on the quarter-to-quarter performance can often overlook promising enterprises that may thrive over the next decade.

The short-term outlook for many companies is rife with uncertainty. But for many top-notch enterprises, their long-term strategies remain intact, making today’s continued low prices look like a bargain buying opportunity, in my eyes. So much so that I’ve already been going shopping.

Dividends on sale

The latest addition to my income portfolio is Safestore (LSE:SAFE), the UK’s leading self-storage provider. As businesses go, renting out storage space to consumers and companies isn’t the most exciting business model out there. And the higher interest rates make operational expansion more challenging since it’s hardly cheap to acquire or construct these facilities.

That would certainly explain why the FTSE 250 stock has tumbled almost 15% in the last 12 months. As does occupancy levels sliding from 84% to 79%.

While these are valid concerns, neither trend is surprising. In the meantime, rental revenue and cash flow are still rising, with management offsetting the decline in occupancy with price hikes.

The economic environment obviously creates adverse conditions for Safestore. But it’s ultimately a short-term problem. And one that management doesn’t appear too concerned with, given it’s still-busy expanding operations while most competitors are looking to cut spending.

In my experience, providing the group doesn’t stretch itself too thinly, this could pave the way to stealing additional market share both in the UK and in Europe.

Pairing the drop in valuation with the continued expansion of dividends has pushed the stock’s yield to around 4.2% today. That’s the highest since 2013. And while the risks can’t be ignored, I think they’re worth taking for my portfolio.

Don’t ignore short-term challenges

Safestore, isn’t the only stock I’ve been snapping up lately, and it’s certainly not the only bargain in the FTSE 250. But it’s important to be wary of potential traps.

As previously mentioned, short-term disruptions don’t rank high on my list of concerns. But that doesn’t mean I should ignore them.

If a company can’t overcome these hurdles, the long-term picture becomes irrelevant. Knowing where the threats reside is a critical part of the stock-picking process. And it can also provide investors with early warning signs in future periods of volatility.

That’s why it’s important to investigate whether pessimism surrounding a business today is justified. It’s easy for downward pressure to trigger panic selling. And in some instances, this may be well deserved.

But it’s also possible to uncover hidden bargains to propel wealth to new heights in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Safestore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Small-Cap Shares

Hargreaves Lansdown’s investors have been piling into this 55p penny stock. Should I buy too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock tanked last week and Hargreaves Lansdown’s investors capitalised on the share price weakness, buying it for their…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Buy this FTSE 100 artificial intelligence (AI) stock, says Goldman Sachs

| Ben McPoland

Goldman Sachs is bullish on this FTSE 100 share and expects generative AI to strengthen its competitive advantage. But should…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Dividend Shares

2 high-yield stocks with eye-watering income potential

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out two high-yield stocks with a current dividend of above 10% he believes could be sustainable going…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Is it too late for investors to consider buying this FTSE 100 star?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 powerhouse posted great 2022 results, is well positioned for rising oil prices, and is still very undervalued…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Dividend Shares

How I’m targeting a £500k SIPP from dividend stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through how to make use of a SIPP and how a regular contribution to the pension can…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 100 housebuilder for returns and growth?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian takes a closer look at this FTSE 100 stock to see if the housebuilder is secretly in the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d use these Warren Buffett methods to build wealth!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool often uses Warren Buffett as a source of inspiration for his investments. If he had to start today,…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Why are Lloyds and Barclays shares doing so badly?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds and Barclays shares have both underperformed the UK stock market for years. So why should I hang onto my…

Read more »