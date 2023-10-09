Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in October [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

  • Google parent Alphabet responded to all the negativity regarding its prospects with aplomb in its Q2 results.
  • Revenue growth accelerated to 7% year-on-year (9% constant currency) despite all the well-known macro headwinds facing advertising spending.
  • Management’s renewed focus on profitability was also clear with operating margins rebounding to 29.3% – the highest they’ve been since the pandemic.
  • YouTube is still struggling to return to high levels of growth, which we believe is down to Apple’s ad tracking changes and, to a lesser degree TikTok competition. But otherwise the company is doing well with Cloud posting a second consecutive quarter of profitability and the core business generating its normal level of immense profitability.
  • CEO Sundar Pichai has a massive task on his hands to take Alphabet’s years of AI investments and get buy in from across the sprawling organisation to implant that research faster and roll out new products quicker. But we believe with the tens of billions invested in research and computing power plus its access to reams and reams of data, Alphabet has a real head start here.
  • On a trailing enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 17.6x and trailing P/E of 28.4 as of writing Alphabet doesn’t appear as dirt-cheap as it did for much of the past year. But we still believe it could be attractively valued given its huge moat to competition, growth prospects, and unheard of cash flow generation.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ian Pierce owns shares of Apple and Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

