Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why this impressive FTSE 250 stock could soar to new heights

Here’s why this impressive FTSE 250 stock could soar to new heights

Our writer explains why she believes this FTSE 250 stock, which just recorded impressive results, could be on the cusp of a good run.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One FTSE 250 stock that caught my eye recently is Volution (LSE: FAN). Here’s why I think the stock could be set to soar to new heights in the coming months and years.

Ventilation business

Volution is a ventilation products and services business that caters to the residential and commercial sectors. Although ventilation doesn’t sound particularly exciting, there could be some lucrative times ahead, especially in the UK, which is where it makes most of its money. More on that shortly.

As I write, Volution shares are trading for 364p. At this time last year, they were trading for 309p, which is an 18% increase over a 12-month period. It is worth noting that many FTSE 250 stocks have suffered during the same period due to macroeconomic issues including rising inflation and interest rates.

The investment case

Volution has an excellent track record of performance. Although I’m aware that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, I can’t ignore its excellent growth and progress in recent years. Its most recent full-year results for the period ended 31 July 2023 were announced last week. Revenue and operating profit increased by 6.8% and 7.7% compared to the previous year. Furthermore, its dividend per share jumped by close to 10%. The Volution share price spiked on the back of these results. The business has grown revenue and profit for the past three years in a row now.

Speaking of returns, Volution’s dividend yield stands at 2.6%. This is higher than the FTSE 250 average of 1.9%. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

What makes me believe Volution could be set for good times ahead is regulation to decarbonise buildings. In simpler terms, making the indoor air cleaner. This is a legal requirement, at least in the UK, so this should offer the business more opportunities to boost its coffers. Furthermore, it is acquiring businesses in its Australasia segment, to boost growth there. Both these aspects for the future outlook for the business also contributed to the shares jumping last week, in my opinion.

From a bearish perspective, Volution shares look a tad pricey right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of 19. Any negative news or poor trading could send the shares downwards.

Furthermore, Volution may find its acquisitions don’t work out. When this happens, it can be a costly mistake to repair. This process can impact its balance sheet, investor sentiment, and returns too. Finally, rising interest rates could hamper demand. These higher rates are impacting new buildings and purchases. With a lack of both of these things, Volution could find short-term demand for its products decline somewhat.

A FTSE 250 stock I’d buy

To conclude, Volution looks like a good stock to buy to boost my holdings. I’d consider adding some shares when I next have some cash to spare.

To me, Volution looks a well run business with a solid track record of performance, a passive income opportunity, as well as growth prospects ahead too. Its growing presence in other markets, aside from the UK where it is a dominant player, is exciting in my eyes.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Could the Games Workshop share price double in the next five years?

| Christopher Ruane

The Games Workshop share price has tripled in the past five years. Christopher Ruane wonders whether it could double in…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 value stocks! Which should I buy in 2024?

| Royston Wild

Which of these blue-chip value stocks would look better in my portfolio next year? Or should I consider snapping up…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Forget bond yields! These 3 LSE dividend stocks now yield more than 8%

| Harvey Jones

Bond yields are rising, but these three dividend stocks all pay more generous income and offer superior capital growth prospects.

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

At 19%, can the Diversified Energy dividend yield really last?

| Christopher Ruane

The Diversified Energy dividend means that the shares offer an unusually high yield. Christopher Ruane considers whether it might last.

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Imperial Brands shares for the 8.6% dividend yield?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs his slide rule over Imperial Brands shares and explains why he prefers to invest in a rival…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP shares were down last week, so is now a good time to buy?

| Dylan Hood

BP shares have had a solid run in the last 12 months, rising over 7%. Given the stock is down…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

If I’d bought 1,000 Aviva shares a year ago, would I have made money?

| Christopher Ruane

How have Aviva shares performed over the past year? Our writer considers the data and ponders whether he ought to…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s my 30-year passive income plan

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to use streams of passive income to assist him in later life. Here, he details his plan…

Read more »