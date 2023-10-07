Most of us would find a second income very useful, especially when its tax-free. Dr James Fox explains how he’d try to make it happen.

Here’s how I’d aim to transform an empty ISA into an eventual £98k second income

I’ve explored various ways to generate a second income, but one method that really stands out for its efficiency in terms of both time and money is investing in stocks.

Stocks offer a unique opportunity to potentially earn passive income and grow my wealth over time.

The beauty of investing in stocks is that it allows me to put my money to work without the need for constant active involvement. With dividend-paying stocks, for example, I can receive regular cash payouts without having to actively manage the investment. These dividends can either supplement my income or be reinvested to further grow my wealth.

What’s more, stocks have a track record of providing substantial returns over the long term. By carefully selecting stocks and holding onto them, I can potentially benefit from capital appreciation, which can significantly increase my wealth.

Utilising an empty ISA

Firstly, the ISA is an excellent vehicle for earning a second income. That’s because dividends earned within the wrapper are shielded from tax. So my first step is opening an account. I can do this through any major brokerage.

The next step, if I don’t have any existing capital, is starting a regular contributions programme. This means setting aside a portion of my monthly income specifically for ISA investments.

It’s a disciplined approach that allows me to benefit from pound-cost averaging — buying more shares when prices are low and fewer when they are high. Over time, this strategy can help me build a substantial portfolio.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Harnessing the power of compound returns

As my ISA hopefully grows, I can reinvest my dividends and contributions to harness the power of compounding. Over the years, this can significantly boost my second income potential. The beauty of compounding lies in its ability to turn modest gains into substantial wealth over time. It’s like planting a financial seed that grows into a money tree.

To illustrate, let’s say I invest in a dividend-paying stock within my ISA. This stock not only provides me with regular dividend payments, but it also experiences capital appreciation. Instead of cashing in those dividends, I choose to reinvest them by purchasing more shares of the same stock, or other income-generating assets within my ISA.

As I reinvest, my total investment grows, and so do the dividends I receive. Over the years, this process accelerates, creating a compounding effect. The dividends I earn on my initial investment start earning their own dividends, and the cycle continues. This exponential growth means that my second income potential keeps expanding without requiring additional contributions.

I need to be aware that investing is not foolproof. I have to do my research, but could still lose money.

But let’s consider a scenario where I consistently invest £250 each month, earning yields ranging from 6% to 12%. The table below illustrates the potential annual passive income I could generate through the magic of compound growth.