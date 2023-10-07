Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d aim to transform an empty ISA into an eventual £98k second income

Here’s how I’d aim to transform an empty ISA into an eventual £98k second income

Most of us would find a second income very useful, especially when its tax-free. Dr James Fox explains how he’d try to make it happen.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve explored various ways to generate a second income, but one method that really stands out for its efficiency in terms of both time and money is investing in stocks.

Stocks offer a unique opportunity to potentially earn passive income and grow my wealth over time.

The beauty of investing in stocks is that it allows me to put my money to work without the need for constant active involvement. With dividend-paying stocks, for example, I can receive regular cash payouts without having to actively manage the investment. These dividends can either supplement my income or be reinvested to further grow my wealth.

What’s more, stocks have a track record of providing substantial returns over the long term. By carefully selecting stocks and holding onto them, I can potentially benefit from capital appreciation, which can significantly increase my wealth.

Utilising an empty ISA

Firstly, the ISA is an excellent vehicle for earning a second income. That’s because dividends earned within the wrapper are shielded from tax. So my first step is opening an account. I can do this through any major brokerage.

The next step, if I don’t have any existing capital, is starting a regular contributions programme. This means setting aside a portion of my monthly income specifically for ISA investments.

It’s a disciplined approach that allows me to benefit from pound-cost averaging — buying more shares when prices are low and fewer when they are high. Over time, this strategy can help me build a substantial portfolio.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Harnessing the power of compound returns

As my ISA hopefully grows, I can reinvest my dividends and contributions to harness the power of compounding. Over the years, this can significantly boost my second income potential. The beauty of compounding lies in its ability to turn modest gains into substantial wealth over time. It’s like planting a financial seed that grows into a money tree.

To illustrate, let’s say I invest in a dividend-paying stock within my ISA. This stock not only provides me with regular dividend payments, but it also experiences capital appreciation. Instead of cashing in those dividends, I choose to reinvest them by purchasing more shares of the same stock, or other income-generating assets within my ISA.

As I reinvest, my total investment grows, and so do the dividends I receive. Over the years, this process accelerates, creating a compounding effect. The dividends I earn on my initial investment start earning their own dividends, and the cycle continues. This exponential growth means that my second income potential keeps expanding without requiring additional contributions.

I need to be aware that investing is not foolproof. I have to do my research, but could still lose money.

But let’s consider a scenario where I consistently invest £250 each month, earning yields ranging from 6% to 12%. The table below illustrates the potential annual passive income I could generate through the magic of compound growth.

6% annualised growth8% annualised growth10% annualised growth12% annualised growth
5 years£918.05£1,281.74£1,678.65£2,111.77
10 years£1,977.84£3,379.12£4,697.82£6,286.53
20 years£6,615.26£11,159.36£17,838.31£27,649.13
30 years£14,493.97£28,428.69£53,410.17£98,154.00

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in a SIPP to target passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains his approach to building a SIPP portfolio from scratch to build a lifetime retirement passive income stream.

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to make a £56,000 second income with UK shares and never work again

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By investing regularly in UK shares, investors can potentially achieve financial freedom and be able to stop working sooner. Here’s…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How to target big long-term wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

There are plenty of common mistakes investors make when building wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s how to…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d steer clear of right now

| Alan Oscroft

I like a good high-yield dividend stock. But not all high yields are equal, and some long-term outlooks are riskier…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks: winners and losers in 2023 so far

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These FTSE 100 stocks are the biggest gainers and losers this year. Zaven Boyrazian explores where the best opportunities may…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in income shares to earn £500 a month?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to go about building a portfolio of income shares to hit a monthly target of extra…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

£10k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k!

| Dr. James Fox

Using a sound investment strategy and regular savings, it's possible to build a huge Stocks and Shares ISA, says Dr…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

£18K of savings? Here’s how to try and turn that into a second income of £10K a year

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how, with less than £20,000, he'd aim to build a five-figure annual second income over the long…

Read more »