Home » Investing Articles » When will the IAG share price return to former glories?

When will the IAG share price return to former glories?

The IAG share price is still languishing below pre-pandemic levels. Could it soar once again, and is the airline owner a viable investment now?

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The IAG (LSE: IAG) share price hasn’t exactly had a smooth flight trajectory in recent years. I want to know if the shares could fly high once more and if I should buy some shares for my holdings.

IAG share price reviewed

As I write, IAG shares are trading for 155p. At this time last year, they were trading for 99p, which is a solid 56% increase over a 12-month period. This is during a time when many UK stocks have struggled due to soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a cost-of-living crisis.

IAG shares were in a much better position prior to the pandemic, back in 2020. In January 2020, they were trading for 444p, which is a 65% drop at current levels. Global lockdowns, and restrictions on domestic and international travel severely hampered the aerospace sector.

It seems to me like since the pandemic, the world is battling one thing after another, which is why the IAG share price hasn’t quite hit the heights of previously. Some of these events include a post-pandemic hangover, geopolitical tensions, and soaring inflation, all of which have caused higher fuel prices and labour costs.

Where will the IAG share price head next?

Personally, I’m not expecting to see IAG shares reach pre-pandemic levels for a while, say three to five years, if ever.

It has too many factors to contend with right now. These include some of the issues I alluded to earlier. Rising fuel and labour costs are severely pressuring profit margins. This is one of the biggest factors why the IAG share price hasn’t taken off despite heightened demand for travel. These types of issues aren’t easy or quick fixes.

However, one thing that could propel IAG shares upwards is its rumoured acquisition of the Portuguese national carrier TAP. The business looks in good shape, recording a profit for its most recent year compared to a loss last year. When you add to this that IAG could shrewdly integrate operations, there are efficiencies to be had which could boost overall performance and shares. That said, there’s no deal done yet.

Investment viability today

There is lots to like about IAG for me personally. As one of the biggest airlines in the world, it has an excellent profile and presence which it can translate into performance and payouts.

Furthermore, IAG may be reintroducing its dividend, which would be great. Pension issues have dogged it despite pleasing post-pandemic travel demand and recovery. However, in December, it signed an agreement with New Airways Pension Scheme (NAPS). The agreement contained certain caveats, one of which was no dividend payments in 2022 and 2023. City analysts are predicting a 1.2% dividend yield in 2024, and 2.6% in 2025. However, dividends are never guaranteed and forecasts don’t always come to fruition.

Finally, IAG shares look good value for money to me on a price-to-earnings ratio of four.

Overall, despite the meandering nature of the IAG share price, there is too much uncertainty for my liking. For that reason, I’ll keep IAG shares on my watch list.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s what I’d do to target a passive income of £500 per month

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares how they would invest in dividend stocks in an attempt to turn their savings into a reliable…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Is it time to invest in cheap FTSE 250 stocks?

| Matthew Dumigan

Historically, the FTSE 250 has proven a rich hunting ground. Our writer explores whether now could be the time to…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Can the JD Wetherspoon share price continue its recovery?

| Kevin Godbold

It’s a well-loved brand, but can the performance of the JD Wetherspoon share price make the company a good investment…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

What are the best stocks to buy if I’m worried about the market?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses the stocks he'd aim to buy should his concerns grow over the broader economy or the prospects…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

M&S shares are up 80% in 2023: should I buy now?   

| Dylan Hood

M&S shares have been on an incredible run, rising in triple digits over 12 months. This Fool explains why and…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Do plunging bond markets offer an opportunity?

| Malcolm Wheatley

The bond market is in free fall. Higher-than-usual yields, and possibly tax-free capital gains, are on offer for those prepared…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Are Imperial Brands shares doomed by the UK smoking ban?

| Charlie Carman

Despite encouraging recent results, will Imperial Brands shares suffer as Rishi Sunak proposes a smoking ban for those currently aged…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks look cheap. Should investors consider buying them today?

| Charlie Keough

Cheap FTSE 100 stocks have this Fool excited. Here, he explores if now's the time for investors to consider snapping…

Read more »