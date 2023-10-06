Home » Investing Articles » 2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares! Which should I buy today?

2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares! Which should I buy today?

The FTSE index is packed with brilliant bargains following heavy volatility in 2023. Are these two popular UK stocks currently too cheap to miss?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These two FTSE 100 shares trade on rock-bottom earnings multiples. Should I add them to my Stocks and Shares ISA this October?

International Consolidated Airlines

Travel group International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG) has been one of the Footsie’s star performers in 2023. Up 23% in the year to date, the British Airways owner has been boosted by a sustained rebound in the airline industry.

Yet despite these gains its shares still look exceptionally cheap. Today the company trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5 times.

However, I’m not looking to add IAG to my portfolio today. As the recent decline in its share price shows, profits at the company are in increasing danger going into 2024. Demand for its tickets could fall sharply as its key European markets teeter on the brink of recession and consumers cut spending on luxuries like holidays.

At the same time, fuel prices are threatening to ignite as supply worries in the oil market persist. Crude values have retreated in recent days, but a charge through $100 per barrel is still possible as OPEC+ producers cap output and US stockpiles dwindle.

Potential strike action is another huge threat to the company. On the plus side, British Airways may be about to sign a three-year pay agreement with its pilots, according to Sky News. But walkouts from its own staff and airport employees is a constant danger to its flight schedules.

IAG’s exposure to the budget airline segment could help support earnings during these tough times. Passenger numbers at its Aer Lingus and Vueling ops might remain steady or even pick up as customers switch down from more expensive carriers.

However, IAG is no Ryanair or easyJet. It makes just over 10% of operating profit from its low-cost units. So all things considered I believe this is a stock that’s best avoided.

Prudential

I’d much rather use any spare cash I have to invest in Prudential (LSE:PRU).

I already own shares in this particular FTSE 100 stock. And its 25% price decline in the year to date is encouraging me to increase my stake. Today the company trades on a forward P/E ratio of 11 times.

Prudential’s share price descent reflects concerns that demand for life insurance could sink in its Asian markets. In particular, fears of economic contagion from struggling China are high.

Still, I can’t help but think that these fears have been overcooked. As analysts at McKinsey & Company have recently commented, economic conditions in the company’s South-East Asia markets are “softening but still strong.”

Most recent trading numbers from The Pru suggest that concerns have been overplayed. Between January and June new business profit rocketed 39% year on year, beating City expectations, with the company enjoying double-digit increases in 16 of its markets.

Prudential is well set to capitalise on growing financial services demand across Asia and Africa. I’m expecting its share price to bounce back strongly following 2023’s collapse.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Prudential Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Dividend Shares

What’s going on with the National Grid share price in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The National Grid share price has fallen nearly 20% since mid-May. Ed Sheldon looks at what’s driving the weakness and…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d buy for a spectacular second income!

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to have spare cash to invest in UK shares soon. And I'm thinking about buying the following stocks…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought high-yield Aviva shares! Here are 4 reasons why

| Royston Wild

A low P/E ratio and high dividend yield make Aviva shares a brilliant bargain. But these aren't the only reasons…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

Best AIM stocks to consider buying in October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best AIM-listed stocks to buy in October, featuring three very different businesses!

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how these 2 UK stocks can boost my SIPP!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer is looking for stocks to add to her self-invested personal pension and identifies two UK stocks she likes…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Yielding over 7%, here’s a passive income that investors should consider snapping up!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this financial services stock could be a great addition to any portfolio looking to boost passive…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With a 10% dividend, is this stock a passive income machine?

| Gordon Best

With a huge dividend, could investing in Vodafone be a winner for growing passive income? Gordon Best investigates.

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

Up 75%, this FTSE 100 stock still looks like good value to me

| Stephen Wright

Shares in B&M European Value are up 75% over the last 12 months. But Stephen Wright still thinks the FTSE…

Read more »