Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Tesco shares after super H1 results?

Should I buy Tesco shares after super H1 results?

There’s a lot to like about Tesco shares right now, says Edward Sheldon. But there are a few risks for investors to be aware of.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares are moving higher right now. It seems investors were happy with the company’s H1 results, which were posted on Wednesday (4 October).

Are the shares worth buying today? Let’s discuss.

Strong H1 figures

Tesco’s interim results were certainly impressive.

For the 26 weeks ended 26 August, group sales were up 8.9% year on year, with retail like-for-like sales up 7.8%.

Meanwhile, adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 16.8% to 12.26p.

Looking ahead, the FTSE 100 company raised its guidance for the full year. It now expects to generate a retail adjusted operating profit of between £2.6bn and £2.7bn versus previous guidance of £2.5bn.

A lot to like

Looking beyond these H1 results, I think there’s a lot to like about Tesco shares right now.

For starters, they’re ‘defensive’ in nature. What I mean by this is that revenues and profits are unlikely to suddenly fall off a cliff if we see an economic deterioration. This is a valuable attribute at the moment as there is a lot of economic uncertainty.

There’s also a nice dividend yield on offer. Currently, the forward-looking yield is about 4.2%.

It’s worth noting that Tesco didn’t raise its interim dividend (3.85p) in its H1 results, which was a little disappointing. However, analysts expect the full-year payout to be up year on year.

Share buybacks are another plus. In H1, Tesco purchased £503m worth of its own shares. Buybacks tend to boost earnings per share over time.

Finally, the valuation seems very reasonable. At present, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio using the consensus EPS forecast for this financial year is about 12. And this may fall in the weeks ahead as analysts raise their EPS forecasts after the increase to guidance (assuming the share price doesn’t take off).

I’ll point out that analysts at HSBC recently raised their share price target to 340p, so they clearly believe the shares can move higher from here.

Interest rate risks

On the downside, higher interest rates pose a bit of risk here.

At 26 August, Tesco’s net debt stood at around £9.9bn. That equates to a net/debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) ratio of around 2.3, which is getting up there.

Having a big pile of debt on the balance sheet isn’t ideal in a ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rate environment.

Higher interest rates are also hitting a lot of consumers. This may lead to more consumers turning to budget supermarkets like Lidl and Aldi. Tesco is working really hard to lower its prices, however, and its amazing Clubcard deals should help here.

My view on Tesco

Weighing everything up, I do like Tesco shares as a defensive play right now.

If I was looking to boost my exposure to defensive stocks (I already own a few including Unilever and Reckitt), I would certainly consider investing in Tesco.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tesco Plc, and Unilever Plc. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2,327 shares of this FTSE star would make £1k a year passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Down 24% from its high this year, undervalued to its peers, and with a 9.7% yield, this FTSE star looks…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Should I be buying Rolls-Royce shares at 221p?

| Dylan Hood

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire over the last six months, rising almost 50%. This Fool wonders whether now is…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d follow Warren Buffett’s golden rules to build wealth

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares how they'd heed Warren Buffett's advice to invest within their circle of competence and buy cheap shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Is this 2023 market correction a rare chance to get richer with cheap UK shares?

| Kevin Godbold

UK shares have been frustrating investors for some time. But things change, and buying cheap shares now could prove timely.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

“My top banking stock is…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

Four Foolish contributors share the British banking stocks they rate most highly right now -- including a double vote for…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares a deadly FTSE 100 value trap?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares seem a terrific bargain for many investors. But do the risks of owning the UK banking giant overshadow…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock under 30p with a high-yield worth buying?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool’s attention was caught by a penny stock with a mammoth dividend yield and a low price. Is everything…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

This cheap FTSE 100 dividend stock is plunging! Should I buy it for my ISA?

| Royston Wild

British American Tobacco remains a popular buy for investors chasing passive income. Should I buy the dividend stock following fresh…

Read more »